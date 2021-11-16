Algeria and Nigeria get the ticket for the last qualifying round in Africa

The national teams of Algeria, current champions of Africa, and of Nigeria , certified their ticket for the third and last round of the African qualifying phase for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, after drawing this Tuesday at home with Burkina Faso (2-2) and Cape Verde (1-1), respectively.

Algerians and Nigerians joined Mali, Senegal, Egypt, Morocco, Ghana and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, who had previously secured their presence in the last round from which the five African representatives will come out in the next world.

However, the presence of Ghana In the last qualifying round it is still in the air after the formal protest presented by the South African Federation before FIFA, after the controversial penalty that decided in favor (1-0) of the “Black Stars” the duel that faced last Sunday to Ghanaians and South Africans.

Similarly, doubt hangs over the classification of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who directs the Argentine Hector Cuper, after performing in the last minute of regulation time of the decisive match with Benin (2-0) a fourth change, despite having previously exhausted the three mandatory windows.

Riyad Mahrez with Algerian flag in the City Getty Images

Who did not give rise to the controversy was the selection of Algeria who achieved the point he needed to ensure qualification for the third and last round, after drawing this Tuesday at home 2-2 with Burkina Fasso.

A draw, yes, not without suffering, since Burkina faso, one of the African teams that have made the most progress in recent years, dreamed of the triumph he needed to stay alive in the World Cup race, after equalizing the contest (2-2) with a goal from Issoufou Dayo with six minutes remaining.

But the quality and experience of the Algerian team, who enforced the goals of Riyad Mahrez, who opened the scoring for the locals at 21 minutes, and of the former Valencia player Sofiane Feghouli, who established the momentary 2-1 in 68, prevented The surprise.

I also do not fail Nigeria, which certified its qualification for the third round, after drawing 1-1 with Cape Verde, in a clash in which the Nigerians were already winning 1-0 at minute of play thanks to a goal from forward Victor Osimhen.

A goal answered four minutes later by Cape Verdean defender Stopira, who made the “Blue Sharks” dream of the victory they needed to enter the next round.

But Nigeria, who is looking for his fourth consecutive appearance in a final phase of a world, did not fail and maintained the tie that was enough to access the next round.