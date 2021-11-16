Alex Morgan modeled beautiful black dress for important event

United States.- One of the best most beloved in the world is undoubtedly Alex morgan, the professional player of the United States selection and the Orlando Pride of the USA Women’s League go by and by and the years go by and she is still considered one of the most decisive footballers for the team in which she or in her own team, but also the great affection she has earned off the field. It is because of her charisma and of course it cannot be ignored that she is one of the most beautiful women in the world, a plus that always has her as number 1.

Alex Morgan has left that not only can steal hearts on the field with her game and her numbers as a footballer, she also does it outside of it and this weekend was a clear example of this after she attended a gala with more successful women like her, for the event that was of the utmost Importance decided to use a sober dress but at the same time a little revealing that in her it was undoubtedly the best choice because on more than one occasion it has shown that the dresses without his secret weapon if being the center of attention is about.

The outfit was simple, in black with a detail on the left shoulder where it was discovered but the clothes were held by a golden chain. The other part that drew attention was undoubtedly the opening at the height of her waist, there her physique as an athlete came out with a well-worked abdomen, the dress was extremely long that contributed much eleganceBut none of that would be so special if it weren’t for the most important “accessory” that has led Alex Morgan’s career and that’s his smile.

Read more: Sommer Ray goes crazy on the networks in “Goddess Mode” after wearing this striking dress

The image of Alex Morgan is so spectacular that more than 209 thousand people reacted in a good way, and although it seems strange, it is not very common to see her that way in recent months because that type of outfit she uses to attend important events or awards, More than once she has been surprised by being the best of the night thanks to her outfit. Now with her new facet as a mother, Alex Morgan opts for lighter clothes, but just as beautiful, simpler dresses to be comfortable, and that is another of the qualities that make her so loved, her simplicity and humility have always defined her .

That’s how spectacular Alex Morgan looked | Photo: Instagram Alex Morgan

In sports, Alex Morgan is now 100% focused on his family and has been seen practicing golf since his team has Orlando Pride He was left out of the tournament, which made it impossible for him to continue active and his 2021 season ended much earlier than he expected. Now he will only have to wait for the following season and focus on his new goals that are qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup and looking for new challenges in football. He has won it all with the United States at 32 but for now there is no indication that he is retiring anytime soon.

Alex Morgan has been able to lead a life together with football as the mother of his little daughter Charlie who he had just a year ago and who arrived in the middle of a pandemic and who has accompanied his mother everywhere since day 1, even to play for England even for a short time, it is something that he is enjoying together to her husband Servando Carrasco who is also dedicated to soccer.