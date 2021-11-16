After covid, IMSS reactivates health services and performs 30 transplants

The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) performed 30 transplants, more than 20 thousand specialty consultations and 56 thousand from family medicine, as part of the strategy “120 days of recovery of health services”, with which he seeks to combat the lag in the care of patients caused by the covid pandemic.

The IMSS highlighted that from November 12 to 14 the eleventh National Day of Recovery of Medical Services Ordinary, in which 3 thousand 251 surgeries, 20 thousand 812 specialty consultations and 56,747 family medicine consultations. This was possible thanks to the participation of 35 Decentralized Administrative Operation Bodies (OAAD) and 25 High Specialty Medicine Units (UMAE).

Through the strategy “120 Days of Recovery of Health Services”, Social Security indicated that 21 thousand 678 detections of arterial hypertension and 21 thousand 195 of diabetes mellitus were made, as well as 5 thousand 275 mammograms, 8 thousand 15 clinical examinations breast cancer and 3,667 cervical cancer detections.

Among the greatest demand for outpatient care were the specialties of Cardiology, General Surgery, Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Neurology, Ophthalmology, Traumatology and Orthopedics, Urology.

While in surgical care it was in the specialties of General Surgery, Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Surgical Oncology, Traumatology and Orthopedics, and Urology.

BODY DONATIONS INCREASE 76% THIS YEAR

The IMSS He also highlighted that 30 transplants: 16 kidney, 11 cornea and three bone marrow, which are added to the 1,429 procedures in beneficiaries that the Institute has done.

He explained that this year 506 cadaveric, 115 multi-organ and 391 tissue donations have been made, representing an increase of 76% compared to those in 2020.

He noted that transplants carried out on the day were possible due to a multi-organ donation at the Hospital General de Zona (HGZ) 2 in Saltillo, Coahuila, in which the kidneys were transplanted to two patients at the UMAE Hospital de Especialidades 25 de Monterrey, Nuevo León.

The Social Security detailed that the corneas obtained, after their processing, will be transplanted in the same medical unit, there were also five other donations of corneal tissue in hospitals of the IMSS.

