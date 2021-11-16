Afrojack, Nicky Jam, Marc Anthony and Vin Diesel have a great time after the premiere of ‘Fast & Furious 9’ | LOS40 Dance

Followers of the saga of Fast & furious they are in luck. Your favorite characters have returned to the big screen with a new plot that brings to life nothing more and nothing less than its ninth installment.

But Toretto’s entourage doesn’t just have anonymous fans. Some celebrities and artists in the music industry are also avowed lovers of the speed and excitement of this hit series. One of them is Afrojack, who has been able to celebrate the premiere of the new film in good company.

In his social networks he has shared a photo in which he appears to attend a party with Marc Anthony, Nicky jam and his own Vin Diesel. At the moment it is unknown if it is the post-premiere party of the film or if it is an independent party at the premiere, but what is certain is that the fun was not lacking.

“Legends”says a follower between the comments. And we are facing one of the most recognized actors, a salsa legend, another urban music legend and, of course, an EDM benchmark.

Afrojack has proven to be a friend of his friends, and we are not just referring to this latest photo that he has shared. His Instagram account is full of moments lived with other artists who are already part of his circle of friendship. David Guetta, Armin Van Buuren, Tïesto and Alesso are some of those who are part of these publications.

How would you like to be friends with Afrojack too?