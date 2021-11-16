Adam Sandler and his anti-fashion style

In a way, we suspect that it is Sandler trying to stay separate from the image of Hollywood, and although we would like to convince ourselves of that, the truth is that man has had that taste permanently and has carried it into his 50s. In the end, we have seen him in the aforementioned suits that he has worn throughout his career, and more specifically, those that he used in the awards season for Uncut Gems, where – we must say – it looked amazing. In the Spirit Awards, She did not completely give up and was wearing white tennis shoes that perfectly matched her look. It was proof that he could step out of his eternal adolescent image for something different.

The pandemic look: Adam Sandler’s top

Sandler with Adidas. Rich fury

However, in the era of the pandemic, Sandler It went from being one of the worst dresses to being a style icon, since, in an era when no one had to worry about pants or wearing something that really looks good, it was the perfect example of how to dress comfortably and without matter what no one else says. Suddenly the scarves, the old oversized shirts with a superhero print were part of the daily dress.

However, the highest point of this look came just when she presented the award for best actress in the Spirit Awards using a training jacket adidas in blue, showing that your clothing choices are not always unconscious.

This has led to a revaluation of the style of Adam Sandler And, we have to say: not so bad. In a way Sandler It is the representation of the dad look that many follow today, and it is the look of the common man. On the other hand, his outfits are not completely strange, but he really has an interest in certain types of clothing (such as sports jackets or bomber jackets).

Sander at the Spirit Awards Michael Kovac

It is not what you would expect from an idol of Hollywood, but the actor is not an ordinary character, except for when he dresses. At that moment, Sandler we are all. Or not?