A train cuts an Amazon delivery truck in half

Residents of communities west of Milwaukee, United States, may have to wait a little longer to receive packages from Amazon. A van Amazon delivery was divided in two by an Amtrak company train, when the train collided with the rear section of the truck at a railroad crossing in the town of Ixonia, Wisconsin. Fortunately, the driver of the van and everyone on board the train was relatively unharmed after the incident, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, November 10.

The driver left a residence on a small access road that is parallel to the train track until it ends at a T-junction with a public road. The crossing with the public highway, called River Valley Road, is also adjacent to a railroad crossing, which has no traffic lights or lights. Alexander Evans, the driver, did not realize that the train Amtrak was approaching the crossing from the same direction.

Evans turned left toward the intersection. The driver is deaf in his left ear, so he did not hear the train’s loud horn until the last moments before impact. Evans told the news outlet WISN: “It was literally like one long beep, the train horn, and I put my foot on the gas, as an attempt. And I thought I don’t know how far I’m going to get away from the train. “

That last push of the gas pedal was enough to get the driver’s seat out of the way of the train. The train would impact the rear compartment of the truck, ripping it off the front of the vehicle. When asked what he experienced during the impact, Evans replied: “Just air and pressure. I felt the air pockets. I didn’t know what to feel, if I’m honest ”.

Evans was very lucky that he only needed to go to the hospital for preventive checks. He was able to return home to his wife and two daughters after an unforgettable 33rd birthday at work.