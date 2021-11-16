A Tesla Model S Plaid ‘ridicules’ in a race two of the fastest gasoline cars (VIDEO)

Motorsports YouTube channel Hagerty put a Tesla Model S Plaid electric car to the test in a straight-line race against two of the fastest gasoline sedans and crossed the finish line first, outscoring its rivals.

The test took place on a 400-meter stretch of the Willow Springs loop from California (USA), where the Model S Plaid raced against a Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and a BMW M5 CS. The electric car was the fastest of the test, completing the section in 9.3 seconds and reaching a speed of 244 kilometers per hour.

The BMW crossed the finish line second, with a time of 10.5 seconds and a speed of 209 km / h, while the Cadillac did it in 11.6 seconds at a top speed of 201 kilometers per hour. The presenter of the channel was impressed by the speed of the Tesla and its superiority to the two gasoline cars.

The Tesla Model S Plaid features 1,020 horsepower, which makes it easy for you to reach a top speed of 321 km / h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 1.99 seconds. The engine of the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing has a power of 668 horsepower with which it can reach a speed of up to 321 km / h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.4 seconds, while the BMW M5 CS is equipped with a 467 kilowatt engine that allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 3 seconds.

