A resemblance to Adam Sandler and a rector who cut the power when listening to them: who is this famous singer who gained popularity on television

“Los Electrones de Valencia (year ’85, I already knew what I wanted to be)”, wrote Martin Fabio on his Instagram account along with a series of photos from his adolescence, long before he became the Kapanga Monkey, as everyone knows him today.

In the images he is seen singing while his friends, Kurke, Pera, Winy and Darío they play guitar and drums. His posting got thousands of “likes” as well as dozens of comments: “How much daddy look ”,“ How great right now I’m studying that, a very good name ”,“ Take out those Monkey audios ”,“ Big Monkey hold Kapanga and Quilmes ”, and“ What good photos ”. In addition, many highlighted that in his adolescence he resembled the American actor Adam Sandler.

Martín, teenager with Los electrons de Valencia (IG: @monokpg)

In dialogue with Teleshow the 52-year-old musician who was then 16, and former participant of the first edition of Marterchef Celebrity, bend: “It’s my first band, all of my classmates, Comercial 1 de Quilmes, and we were restless, the ’80s!” Around this time, they made their frustrated stage debut: “It was at the spring party in the schoolyard and we played a little while, we did a cover of Los Violadores, ‘1,2 ultraviolento’ and when the rector heard it, they cut off our electricity, the end of the show.”

After that episode they played a couple more times, but nothing professional. In those years, the singer already dreamed of making a living from music. “I could do it!” celebrated 36 years of that snapshot and said that every so often he comes across those colleagues from The Electrons of Valencia with whom he took his first steps.

Ten years later, with Balde ”Spósito (bass and backing vocals),“ Maikel ”De Luna Campos (guitars and backing vocals), Claudio Maffia (drums and backing vocals) and Mariano“ Príncipe ”Arjones (keyboards) formed Kapangthat last year he celebrated his 25 years in music at Parque Centenario and also his return to the stage after the start of the pandemic. They had previously made the grouping Kapanga and its Yacarés who was dedicated to covering Mona Jiménez.

The Kapanga Monkey, Martín Fabio

The band’s first album, 15 centimeters from reality, which was a Gold Record, in addition to quartet covers such as “Me mata”, “Agujita de oro” or “Amor Secreto”, it had its own songs. The most iconic was “The watchmaker monkey” dedicated to the restrictions imposed by the then governor of the province of Buenos Aires Eduardo Duhalde, which forbade the clubs to remain open after three in the morning.

“At that time there was no pandemic, the pandemic was Duhalde. That was an exclusive restriction to the night, not to restaurants, not to bars. You could not drive after 3 in the morning, and in this country it seems that it is better to prohibit than to prevent. The Clockwork Monkey we edited it with Duhalde being governor, which cost us a lot of time to sound on radio stations in Buenos Aires, not so in the rest of the country, “he recalled some time ago in dialogue with this site.

The band had dates to play in Rosario and Paraná in April, but due to restrictions they had to reschedule them for June. Last year on his return to the stage, Fabio had talked about what it was like to work with the new protocols in the midst of the pandemic: “We went through streaming, the autoshow, we tried all the ways and that speaks of desire and love. that we have Kapanga. There is nothing else, it is something that cost us 25 years of our routes, and it is not good that it is fading. I had just heard the announcements and nobody spoke about music, since the pandemic began it is the same, they talk about theaters, restaurants, but not about musicians. What’s happening today? What if I’m a little late and they stop me at the Boca Bridge and put me in jail? There I explode, like Bombita Rodríguez (Laughter) ”.

