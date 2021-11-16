A Mythical Director Smashed Superhero Movies – Come On And See

There are several established directors of cinema who in recent times have strongly questioned the superhero films that are made today, such as the blockbuster tanks of Marvel or DC.

After the repeated questions from Martin Scorsese or the recent ones from Denis Villeneuve (“Dune”, “Arrival”), the last one is to join the criticism was Ridley scott, the director of great films like “Alien”, “Thelma and Louise”, “Gladiator” and “Blade Runner”, among many others.

In an interview with Deadline For his last two premieres, “The Gucci House” and “The Last Duel”, the director did not hesitate to question harshly the latest developments that are made about the heroes of the comics.

“Most of the time, the best movies are character driven. And after this we got to superheroes If you want, because I will crush them. I’ll make them mush. They are fucking boring, “he began.

“Gladiator” took the Oscar for Best Picture.

The director and screenwriter remarked that the scripts “they ain’t fucking good“and exemplified with his own works.

“I think I’ve done three great scripted superhero movies. One would be ‘Alien’ with Sigourney Weaver. Another would be the damn ‘Gladiator‘and the other would be with Harrison Ford (in reference to Blade Runner) ”.

And he questioned: “They are superhero movies. Then,why don’t they have better stories? I mean, come on. “

The director clarified that mostly “are saved with the special effects“, but he assured that”it’s gotten boring“.

Scott, meanwhile, confirmed in the interview that he already has the finished script for the second part of “Gladiator”.

At the same time, he is working on “Kitbag”, his next film about the history of Napoleon Bonaparte, played by Joaquin Phoenix.

In the same interview, he stated that he would like to make a western in the future. “I think of films like A Dance with the Wolves and Jeremiah Johnson. I think Kevin Costner did the right thing by going where he wanted to to respect what happened to Native Americans. I would like to go that route because the west should be about nature. Love the desert”.

Scott also spoke of the box office failure of “The Last Duel,” the medieval drama he recently released, starring Adam Driver, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

“It was tremendously disappointing. The worst thing is when you think you have achieved it, but no, “he lamented.

In turn, he spoke of the review and compared it to one of his great movies: “I thought I had made it with ‘Blade Runner’, and no! I was crucified by a great critic of the time called Pauline Kael. This is why I never read criticism, never. You have to make your own decisions. If you worry about what the public is thinking and what they may want, it is fatal. A good movie will find itself, and now ‘Blade Runner’ is in the Library of Congress. “