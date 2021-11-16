A mysterious barrier blocks the entrance of cosmic rays to the center of the Milky Way

The central molecular zone of our galaxy is an important source of cosmic rays, but at the same time it seems to prevent the arrival of space particles from outside, according to a study.

Experts from the Chinese Academy of Sciences detected a previously unknown barrier around the center of our galaxy.

The researchers found that while the density of cosmic rays is fairly regular in the areas around the center of the Milky Way, in the central molecular zone (CMZ), the density drops drastically, reports NewScientist.

“If there were no barrier, the sea of ​​cosmic rays would also have to be present in the central molecular zone,” explained the study’s principal investigator, Xiaoyuan Huang, quoted in the media. “However, the data shows that the opposite is true and that there must be some barrier“he added.

The central molecular zone is an important source of cosmic rays. However, the research suggests that at the same time it could act as a barrier that prevents the arrival of space particles from outside.

Most cosmic rays are charged particles, which means that a fairly strong magnetic field could deflect them.

“It is probable that in the CMZ there are magnetic fields stronger than outside, which could prevent cosmic rays from entering the central molecular zone“Huang said.” In addition, the process can be affected by solar winds caused by the massive black hole Sagittarius A *, which also helps prevent particles from entering the CMZ. “

The newly discovered phenomenon bears certain similarities to protons present in supernovae and black holes. Currently, many scientists believe that the center of the Milky Way consists of a supermassive black hole, which could explain why this barrier and the protons of dead stars have similar qualities.

The study was published last week in the journal Nature Communications.