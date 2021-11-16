7 Marvel Actors Who Have Had More Than One Role In The Franchise

You have seen these actors with their most popular characters in Marvel, but they also had other roles within the saga that went unnoticed. How many have you noticed?

Although we know them by their most famous characters, several actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have played more than one role without many of the fans noticing.

One of these cases is that of Chris Hemsworth, who is super recognized worldwide for playing the God of Thunder, Thor, but he also played another role that went quite unnoticed and that we will tell you about below.

Another more recent case is that of Gemma Chan, who had one of the leading roles in the film Eternals, released the first week of November, but had previously been with another character in the Captain Marvel movie.

Next check the list of stars that the dish has been repeated in the MCU.

1. Chris Hemsworth: Thor and Hajo’s left head

The 38-year-old Australian actor, famous for his role as Thor in the MCU, had another role in the series that went largely unnoticed.

In Thor: Ragnarok, Hemsworth also assisted in the impersonation of Hajo, a 3-headed fighter from the planet Saakar, where the God of Thunder ended up after being pushed from the Bifrost by his sister, Hela. The face on the right belongs to the star of The Avengers.

Hajo was part of the Sakaarian Rebellion, and even fought Hela in the Battle on Rainbow Bridge to save the inhabitants of Asgard.

2. Gemma Chan: Sersi and Minn-Erva

The 38-year-old British actress recently showed off with Sersi, one of the leading roles in the film Eternals. But she is not a new face in the MCU, having already been in the Captain Marvel movie.

In the latter she played Minn-Erva, a Kree sniper and part of the Starforce.

3. Benedict Cumberbatch: Doctor Strange and Dormammu

The British actor played two roles in the same movie. Cumberbatch, 45, not only played the famous doctor Strange in his own film, but also the villain Dormammu, a malevolent and extremely powerful entity that he had to face.

Benedict not only did the voice of the dark character, he also did all the motion capture.

4. Taika Waititi: Korg and Hajo’s right head

The director of the film Thor: Ragnarok and who also directs the next installment of the superhero entitled “Love and Thunder”, played two roles in his first film for the MCU.

His most important role was Korg, the friendly fighter made of stones with an intimidating appearance and sweet personality. Likewise, like Hemsworth, Waititi (46) played one of Hajo’s heads, specifically the one on the right.

5. Imogen and Isabella Poynton: Daughter of Romanh Dey from Guardians of the Galaxy and Lila Barton

Twins Imogen and Isabella Poynton had two appearances in the MCU.

First they alternated to play the daughter of Romanh Dey (leader of the Nova Corps) in Guardians of the Galaxy, and they were also the younger version of Lila barton, the daughter of Clint Barton (Hawkeye, Hawkeye) in the movie Avengers: Age of Ultron.

6. Laura Haddock: Meredith Quill and Captain America fan

The 36-year-old English actress played Peter Quill’s (Star Lord) mother and also a Captain America fan, in the first Avenger movie.

7. Paul Bettany: Vision and JARVIS

Before Vision appeared in the film Avenger: Age of Ultron, Paul Bettany had already been in the MCU for quite some time playing JARVIS (or simply Jarvis) although only with his voice. Since the first Iron film in 2008, the 50-year-old British actor was behind this artificial intelligence and assistant to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr).