5 movies that show the value of tolerance

Being able to accept the differences of others is an act that is essential to be able to live harmoniously with others and that is why tolerance is so important. For this reason, and as today the International Day for Tolerance is celebrated, here we have compiled five films in which not only excellent stories are told, but also important lessons are taught on topics such as acceptance, friendship and respect for what is What is different.

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

This seventh art classic was directed by Robert Mulligan and is an adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning book of the same name written by Harper Lee. In this film we meet Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck), a widowed attorney in Depression-era Alabama who defends a black man against an undeserved rape charge and his children against prejudice.

Forrest Gump (1994)

This film is based on the novel of the same name written by Winston Groom and was directed by Robert Zemeckis. Here we see how the Kennedy and Johnson presidencies, the Vietnam War, the Watergate scandal and other historical events unfold from the perspective of Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks), an Alabama man with a low IQ whose only wish is reunite with his childhood sweetheart.

Billy Elliot (2000)

This film directed by Stephen Daldry is an adaptation of the play created by Lee Hall, who also wrote the screenplay for the film. This is the story of Billy Elliot (Jamie Bell), a talented working-class boy who discovers his passion for dance, especially ballet, despite being pressured by his father to go to boxing classes. Now Billy is torn between his unexpected love of dance and the disintegration of his family.

Remember the Titans (2000)

This film based on a true story is directed by Boaz Yakin and starring Denzel Washington. In the midst of the social and political conflicts that took place in the United States in the early 1970s, we learn the story of Herman Boone (Denzel Washington), an African-American man who has been appointed coach of the TC Williams High “Titans” . Now Boone will have to turn this football team into a racially integrated unit.

Wonder (2017)