5 movie based casino games

There is a wide range of games in both land-based casinos and online casinos. And although sometimes the game can be the same, there are different versions inspired by specific themes, for example your favorite movie can have its own casino game. If you are a fan of cinema and games of chance, find out how to combine your two passions in your free time in this article.

Say “Goodbye” with the Terminator slot

We all remember the exterminating robot played by Arnold Swartzeneger in the eighties. It came back in slot form and takes as a reference the scenes from Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

Get the protagonists together on the same line and win a big prize in this fun version of a casino classic.

Discover your luck in the Game of Thrones slot

“When you play the Game of Thrones you win or you die.” Fortunately, in this entertaining re-version of the slot, if you lose there is no such tragic ending. As you progress through the game, you can even choose to join one of the houses. If you are a fan of the series, you can find this fun version in different land-based casinos such as Caesars Palace, Foxwoods, Excalibur and more.

Make the final count with the Rocky slot

This was one of the first games related to a trademark launched by Playtech. One way to get five times the initial investment is by getting the word Rocky on all five reels. The game also takes a tour of Rocky’s different fights against his most famous enemies, such as Clubber Lang, Apollo Creed or the fearsome Ivan Drago. And it is available both in physical format and in its online format in the different online casinos.

Capture all the villains with the Batman slot machine

Another acclaimed movie turned into an enjoyable game thanks to the Playtech company. In this version you can get big winnings if you get the Joker on your reels, this feature is called “Agent of Chaos” and it couldn’t be a more appropriate name. Other characters that you will find in this game are Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman), Two-Face (Aaron Eckhart), Rachel Dawes (Maggie Gyllenhaal) and, of course, Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale). If you like superhero themes, there are also other games like the version of The Man of Steel.

Romantic comedies also appear in casinos

If comedies are more your thing than action movies, this game will be your favorite. Based on the movie Bridesmaids, in this slot you can find Annie, Lilian, Helen, Rita, Megan and Becca. Have fun making money with the Cupcakes, Boutique and Magic Moment functions and relive the best scenes from this funny film.

