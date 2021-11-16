10 actors who take their work too seriously … and it doesn’t end well

In the new movie of Jane campion, The power of the dog, Benedict Cumberbatch plays a rancher in 1920s Montana, who smokes as a cart driver. That shouldn’t be a problem, alcohol and tobacco tend to be herbal juices and cigarettes when it comes to audiovisual fiction. But Cumberbatch decided no, that his cigarettes would be real… And, well, it didn’t go very well. His commitment to the role was such that got nicotine poisoned three times during filming.

And as if that wasn’t enough, the British actor also replicated his character’s habit of not bathing. He learned to shape wood, make horseshoes, and roll tobacco with one hand. And also stopped responding to his name. Throughout filming, he remained in character. Benedict entered the hall of the fame of the actors who take their craft to unsuspected extremes.

He is not alone, of course. There are famous examples of obsession with ‘the method’. There are also less, like Shia labeouf making acid on camera, Natalie Portman learning ballet or Kate winslet speaking with a German accent even at home. And the truth is that there is more … because if there are people who take their work seriously, they are the actors … and so much.

Robert De Niro in Cape of fear

The actor is famous for immersing himself in intense preparation for his roles (or was, lately most of his films seem the same). For Taxi Driver got a taxi license and drove around New York 12-hour shifts a day, for a month. On Wild bull, learned to box, gained about 15 kilos of muscle thanks to intense sessions of exercise and then in a very short time gained more than 20 in weight to interpret his character years later. But with Cape of fear the actor took his engagement to another level. To take on the role of rapist Max Cady, De Niro paid $ 5,000 to sharpen his teeth and appear more threatening. Also, it’s obvious from his musculature in the movie – he underwent hours of daily exercise that left him with only 4% body fat.

Daniel Day Lewis in Witches of Salem

The stories are many. On every shoot she participates in, Day Lewis does extreme things… without exception. On The last of the mohicans lived in the forest and learned to hunt and skin animals, on My left Foot lived the entire shoot in a wheelchair, in The boxer trained for 3 years in this sport … But in Witches of Salem got so deeply into John Proctor’s skin that moved to the replica of the 17th century town where the story takes place of mass hysteria that plunges a town into a wild witch hunt. Not only that. He lived through the whole shoot no running water or electricity, he worked the field only with tools of the time and the most insane of all … he built his own character’s house.

Jared Leto in Suicide Squad

Leto has become someone who is expected to be intense. There are those who see it as a commitment, there are those who see it as excessive ridiculousness. To play Mark Chapman in Chapter 27 she gained 30 kilos in record time eating ice cream melted with soy and oil. His cholesterol skyrocketed. And in Requiem for a Dream lowered so much that in the end he would pass out on set. And is that Leto not only gets fully into his characters, but reaches levels that do not make his co-stars happy. An example? During the filming of Suicide Squad the actor sent gifts like anal beads and used condoms to his co-stars. Later, Leto has denied doing so, although the information came out of his own mouth on a red carpet. Other gifts included a dead pig and a live black rat to Margot Robbie, his on-screen girlfriend.

Meryl Streep in Sophie’s decision

Men tend to take the gold when it comes to deranged methods of acting. But Meryl can compete with these examples. No, she didn’t starve to death or live for months in the woods to play the traumatized Jewish mother who chooses between the lives of her two children, but she did. learned Polish and then German… Who spoke with a Polish accent. Yes, she learned a whole language, Sophie’s, and then her adopted language, which obviously (because the seriousness was such) had to speak with the accent of her original language. Exaggerated? Maybe. Cash? Much.

Leonardo DiCaprio in The reborn

Leo had already shown that his love of art was intense when he spent months befriending Bostonian mobsters for his role in Infiltrated, but nothing resembles the extremes he went to in the role that finally won him an Oscar. And it is that like Hugh Glassman in Alejandro González Iñárritu’s film, DiCaprio ate raw bison, tolerated temperatures below zero for hours and with kilos of skins on him as the only protection, he got sick and worked sick for several days (his cough is real) and slept inside the carcass of an animal.

Forrest Whitaker in The last king of Scotland

Before playing Idi Amin in this movie (we’ll get back to that), Whitaker learned to play the saxophone and lived alone in a tiny apartment to play Charlie Parker (although he didn’t have to play it). And now with the role with which he won an Oscar: to play the African dictator, the actor moved to live in Uganda, learned Swahili, gained weight and even spent time with the dictator’s family.

Hillary Swank in million dollar Baby

She won an Oscar for playing a boxer in this Clint Eastwood movie, but the truth is, she could be more grateful than that to be alive. Why? For his role he dedicated himself to training boxing with such zeal that he spent hours a day in the ring and gained almost nine kilos of muscle. But what was really unhinged? During her training sessions and filming, she sustained a wound on the sole of her foot, which she ignored for so long that when she was finally treated by a doctor she had an infection so widespread that it was just short of reaching her heart.

Jamie Foxx in Ray

Another who took home a statuette for his efforts was Jamie Foxx. To play the famous jazz singer, Ray Charles, he not only lowered his muscular body, but took the issue of getting into character to the extreme. Charles, as is well known, was blind, so Foxx chose to wear prosthetic eyelids glued over hers and completely closed. In this way the actor spent the 14 hours a day of filming without being able to see … during the first days of filming he even suffered panic attacks.

Christian Bale on The Machinist

We know him best for his muscular role as Batman, but the British actor is another obsessed with ‘the method’ that takes his commitment to his work to insane extremes. For Vice gained 30 kilos, to American psycho he exercised so much that he reached very low body fat percentages … but in the case of his role as an insomniac with serious psychological problems, Bale chose to lose weight, a lot of weight. In just 4 months, he lost almost 30 kilos by eating black coffee, an apple and a can of tuna a day.

Halle Berry in Jungle fever

He did not smoke crack, that he preferred not to. But he did indulge in other characteristics of Vivian’s life, the drug addict she plays in Spike Lee’s movie. She visited and spent time in spaces where homeless drug addicts went to use and, worst for her and those around her, stopped bathing two weeks before filming and during filming. It was eight weeks without a shower. Berry remembers that it was “disgusting.” And we do not doubt it.