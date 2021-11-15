Zlatan to miss first playoff match with Sweden

The veteran forward was cautioned against Spain and is suspended for accumulation of cards

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Emil krafth, who were reprimanded in the match against Spain at the La Cartuja stadium in Seville, they will miss the semifinal of the qualifying play-off for the Qatar World Cup 2022 what will he have to play Sweden in March.

Ibrahimovic he was one of the many Nordic players warned of sanction if they were cautioned in the last match of the qualifying phase. The veteran forward replaced Alexander Isak in the 73rd minute and in the extension he received a yellow from referee Felix Brych for pushing César Azpilicueta hard from behind.

Krafth, the right-winger of the Swedish team, saw the yellow card in the 77th minute.

Spain ended up winning 1-0 with a goal from Álvaro Morata, and achieved direct qualification for the World Cup, while Spain the ticket will have to be played through the repechage, which consists of a semi-final and a final.

Ibrahimovic may not be available to coach Janne Andersson due to suspension in the first of those matches, in which the ten second classified plus two teams from the last one will participate UEFA Nations League whose draw for pairings will take place on the 26th.