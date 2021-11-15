You will face extreme weather in Canada; snow is expected

To Mexican team Tough days await you on Canadian soil. After the defeat against the United States, the team led by Gerardo Martino will play second place in the group, not only against a motivated team from Canada, but will have to do so in the frozen lands of Edmonton, Alberta.

Being the fifth largest city in Canada and the northernmost city in all of America, Edmonton will test the resistance of the Mexican team, which will have to face sub-zero temperatures and probably snowfall that will undoubtedly affect training, the preparation and even the game itself.

But not everything is bad news for El Tri, and the situation could be worse, much worse. Edmonton is considered one of the coldest cities in Canada, with temperatures reaching -40 degrees during much of the winter and snowfalls that paralyze the city. Luckily for El Tri, the temperature has remained constant in recent weeks, hovering around zero degrees. However, the snow did arrive in Edmonton in time to receive El Tri, and it is that just this Sunday the first snow of the season was registered, and it is even expected to continue for the next few days.

But neither the cold nor the snow will stop the fans, who in a matter of days sold out the tickets for the matches against Mexico and Costa Rica. Commonwealth Stadium will be packed, and support for Canada will be near full. In Edmonton, the Mexican fans will be present, as anywhere in the world where Mexico plays, but it will be a minority. Unlike what happens in the United States, here the Mexican community is not so extensive, and that will be reflected in the rostrum.

In contrast, the Canadian fans are fully involved with their team and the possibility of taking another step towards the World Cup. It is true, soccer is not the favorite sport in Edmonton, but that does not mean that the support will be less. In Edmonton, the fans go wild for the Oilers, the hockey team, and especially Connor McDavid, nicknamed by some as McJesus, one of the best players in the NHL, while soccer moves to a fourth or fifth plane . But Edmonton is home to Alphonso Davies, the star of the Canadian side and Bayern Munich, and the fans are fully involved with him.

Edmonton is fighting to host the 2026 World Cup, and the match against Mexico It will be the perfect showcase for the fans to show their hunger for soccer. Thus, El Tri will play in extraordinary conditions and in front of a motivated crowd, in front of a very uncomfortable opponent with a hunger to make history. Undoubtedly, frosty days await the Mexican team on their visit to Canada.

