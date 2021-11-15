Xolos, interested in the Colombian Johan Carbonero

Coach Sebastián Méndez knows the Colombian winger through his time in Gymnastics and Fencing where he was Maradona’s assistant

The Xolos from Tijuana They are interested in the Colombian extreme, Johan carbonero, who currently plays in the team Gymnastics and Fencing of Argentina, where he coincided with the current coach of Tijuana, Sebastian Mendez, when he was Maradona’s assistant in 2019.

Johan Carbonero sounds to reinforce Sebastián Méndez’s Xolos. EFE

The footballer ends his loan with the Argentine club, so his arrival depends on the fact that his current institution validates the purchase option to Once Caldas de Colombia. If this negotiation is not finalized, the door will be open for the “Gallego” to bring Carbonero to the MX League.

The Xolos from Tijuana have percentage problems, since they are penultimate in the quotient table with 90 points and are eleven units from the area to avoid paying a fine at the end of the Closing 2022.

The club of Tijuana He is in search of reinforcements for the following season, although he has not yet closed any. In fact, there is still time to have the squad defined, as the return to work will be on November 27.