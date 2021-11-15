In these last weeks, those of Redmond are leaving us many and clear clues along the way about some of the announcements that could come today at the event celebrating 20 years of Xbox. On the one hand we have the different leaks of assumptions new backwards compatible games for Xbox. On the other hand, some mysterious updates would have revealed that 15 Xbox 360 games would receive FPS Boost. But this has not ended here, since now, Xbox could have revealed the arrival of a well-known game to Game Pass.
The one in charge of giving us new clues about the possible arrival of a well-known game to Game Pass, has been the official account of Xbox Game Pass via Instagram. Although, the Reel that Redmond’s have shared is titled ‘Hey uhhhh Scorpion… we were using that….’, Where Scorpion himself (a Mortal Kombat 11 character) steals the command from a player who appears on the right side of the video.
The logical thing would be for Microsoft to announce the new Xbox Game Pass games during the Xbox 20th Anniversary event, thus being able to confirm the Mortal Kombat 11 coming to Xbox Game Pass in the company of other games for the second half of this November. Be that as it may, we will keep you informed with all the news that occurs today at said event. But knowing that the Xbox Game Pass Instagram account only publishes things related to the games that are available in the catalog, Mortal Kombat 11 has all the ballots to be one of the new Game Pass games.
Today they leave Xbox Game Pass Final Fantasy VIII HD and 5 other games
