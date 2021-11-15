Xbox anticipated its launch and arrives before the company

‘Halo Infinite’ will finally arrive on Xbox on December 8, but the multiplayer mode decided to get a little early. During the celebration of 20 years of Xbox, the company confirmed that from today we will be able to face our friends in the new Halo title.

The ‘Halo Infinite’ multiplayer mode can now be downloaded on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Windows 10 from the Microsoft Store. It is important to remember that it is a free mode from the beginning, it will work independently of the campaign that we know.

The multiplayer season 1 It is already enabled, remembering that the game will receive important updates as the seasons go by, such as new game modes or the possibility of playing the campaign with friends.

The developers thanked all the players who participated in the beta for improving the title to the version that is released today. In the case of the campaign, a separate application will have to be downloaded.

It is important to remember that no Xbox Live Gold membership required To play multiplayer, all free-to-play titles can now be played without a paid subscription on Xbox.