Tech Xbox announces a new wave of more than 70 backward compatible games

After a time without news in front of the backward compatibility, Xbox has taken advantage of its Xbox Anniversary Celebration event that celebrates the twentieth anniversary of Microsoft’s first console to announce more games compatible with the new machines. Contrary to what the rumors pointed out, there will be neither ten nor fifteen. And is that now Xbox announces a new wave of more than 70 backward compatible games. It is a total of 76 games from Xbox 360 and the original Xbox that as of today are playable on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One in a new step towards the total preservation of the medium that Microsoft is looking for. Below you can see the full list of backward compatible games that are incorporated into the already extensive list of titles. 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand

Aces of the Galaxy

Advent Rising

Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade

Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth

Bankshot Billiards 2

Beautiful katamari

Binary Domain

Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed

Cloning Clyde

Conan

Darwinia +

Dead or Alive Ultimate

Dead or Alive 3

Dead or Alive 4

Death by Cube

Disney universe

Disney’s Chicken Little

Elements of Destruction

FEAR

FEAR 2: Project Origin

FEAR 3

FEAR Files

The First Templar

Gladius

Gunvalkyrie

Islands of Wakfu

Lego The Lord of the Rings

Manhunt

Max payne

Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne

Max payne 3

Mini Ninjas

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat vs. Dc universe

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Untamed

NIER

Novadrome

Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee

Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad

Otogi: Myth of Demons

Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors

The Outfit

Kaloki X Outpost

Quake Arena Arcade

RAW – Realms of Ancient War

Red Dead Revolver

Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City

Ridge Racer 6

River

Risen

Risen 2: Dark Waters

Rock of ages

Sacred 2: Fallen Angel

Scramble

Screwjumper!

Secret Weapons Over Normandy

Skate 2

SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!

SpongeBob’s Truth or Square

Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition

Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Switchball

Thrillville

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Time pilot

TimeSplitters 2

TimeSplitters: Future Perfect

Toy Story Mania!

Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment

Viva Piñata: Party Animals

Warlords All backwards compatible games As you can see, the list is made up of a multitude of sagas games as well known and loved as Max Payne, Star Wars, FEAR, Dead or Alive or Mortal Kombat, among many other titles that you can now play on your Xbox Series X | S or Xbox One if you have them in your collection or get hold of them in their digital version to enjoy these classics from now on.

