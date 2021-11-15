After a time without news in front of the backward compatibility, Xbox has taken advantage of its Xbox Anniversary Celebration event that celebrates the twentieth anniversary of Microsoft’s first console to announce more games compatible with the new machines. Contrary to what the rumors pointed out, there will be neither ten nor fifteen. And is that now Xbox announces a new wave of more than 70 backward compatible games. It is a total of 76 games from Xbox 360 and the original Xbox that as of today are playable on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One in a new step towards the total preservation of the medium that Microsoft is looking for.
Below you can see the full list of backward compatible games that are incorporated into the already extensive list of titles.
50 Cent: Blood on the Sand
Aces of the Galaxy
Advent Rising
Adventure Time: The Secret of the Nameless Kingdom
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Make the Grade
Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth
Bankshot Billiards 2
Beautiful katamari
Binary Domain
Black College Football Xperience: Doug Williams Ed
Cloning Clyde
Conan
Darwinia +
Dead or Alive Ultimate
Dead or Alive 3
Dead or Alive 4
Death by Cube
Disney universe
Disney’s Chicken Little
Elements of Destruction
FEAR
FEAR 2: Project Origin
FEAR 3
FEAR Files
The First Templar
Gladius
Gunvalkyrie
Islands of Wakfu
Lego The Lord of the Rings
Manhunt
Max payne
Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
Max payne 3
Mini Ninjas
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat vs. Dc universe
MX vs. ATV Alive
MX vs. ATV Untamed
NIER
Novadrome
Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
Onechanbara: Bikini Samurai Squad
Otogi: Myth of Demons
Otogi 2: Immortal Warriors
The Outfit
Kaloki X Outpost
Quake Arena Arcade
RAW – Realms of Ancient War
Red Dead Revolver
Resident Evil: Operation Raccoon City
Ridge Racer 6
River
Risen
Risen 2: Dark Waters
Rock of ages
Sacred 2: Fallen Angel
Scramble
Screwjumper!
Secret Weapons Over Normandy
Skate 2
SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
SpongeBob’s Truth or Square
Star Wars Starfighter: Special Edition
Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
Switchball
Thrillville
Thrillville: Off the Rails
Time pilot
TimeSplitters 2
TimeSplitters: Future Perfect
Toy Story Mania!
Vandal Hearts: Flames of Judgment
Viva Piñata: Party Animals
Warlords
All backwards compatible games
As you can see, the list is made up of a multitude of sagas games as well known and loved as Max Payne, Star Wars, FEAR, Dead or Alive or Mortal Kombat, among many other titles that you can now play on your Xbox Series X | S or Xbox One if you have them in your collection or get hold of them in their digital version to enjoy these classics from now on.
