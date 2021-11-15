Xbox 20 years: when, where and how to watch the Microsoft event?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

Yes, time passed very quickly and next Monday, November 15, 2021, 20 years of that day will be celebrated when Microsoft appeared in the world of video games, and consoles, with the Xbox, its first system that put them fully into the gaming business and that was the beginning of a great story that continues to this day.

Of course, the date will not go unnoticed and Xbox has prepared a celebratory stream that in its preview has given something to talk about and fueled the hype from what we could see. As always, at LEVEL UP we have you covered with all the information and here we will tell you when, where and how to watch the 20-year Xbox event.

When will the Xbox 20 year event be?

As we mentioned, the celebration stream for the 20 years of Xbox will take place on November 15, 2021, a very important date for the brand because on the same day, but in 2001, the first Microsoft console was launched. Xbox’s 20th Anniversary Event will kick off at 12:00 PM Mexico City time.

In case you read us from another country, we leave you below the record of hours in which the Xbox event will take place for its 20 years according to the time zones, this to serve as a guide and you can order your time for see him:

California, United States – 10:00 AM

Lima, Peru – 1:00 PM

Bogota, Colombia – 1:00 PM

Santiago de Chile – 3:00 PM

New York, United States ―1: 00 PM

Caracas, Venezuela – 2:00 PM

San Juan, Puerto Rico – 4:00 PM

Buenos Aires, Argentina – 2:00 PM

Related Video: BITS – Microsoft’s Best Exclusive is Xbox Game Pass

Where to watch the Xbox 20 years event

In keeping with his idea of ​​bringing gaming everywhere, the Xbox 20 years event will be seen through the official Xbox channels on YouTube, Twitch and Facebook. In the case of YouTube streaming, Xbox confirmed that it will have subtitles in 29 languages ​​and will also have inclusion options for people with disabilities.

Xbox turns 20 and it’s time to celebrate

What to expect from the Xbox 20 Years event?

Although Xbox has indicated that there will be no announcements about new games during the 20-year stream, the hype has been inevitable and there are details to take into account. One of them comes from a source validated by Jez Corden from Windows Central He insisted that he had to see the event, hinting at a surprise.

On the other hand, there are rumors that the multiplayer of Halo Infinite It will be available tomorrow, perhaps after the event as it is also 20 years since the launch of Halo: Combat Evolved. However, this is mere speculation and there is nothing confirmed.

Finally, it should be noted that Xbox mentioned that there would be no announcements of new games, which, in that case, would open the option to talk about known games and perhaps something related to Xbox Game Pass. In fact, in recent days the update of some classics of the first Xbox in the Microsoft store has transcended and the expectation is that they will be the new members of the backward compatibility program.

Stay informed, in LEVEL UP.