Xavi looks for Azpilicueta and would arrive at Barcelona for free

Xavi wants to revolutionize Barcelona. That is why he would already have his second reinforcement in mind for next season, after having made the return of Dani alves, who returned after five years out of the club.

Like

Dani alves

, the second reinforcement of the era Xavi it would come totally free, as he is close to becoming a free agent. The former technician of the Al-sadd, he knows that he needs experienced players to “straighten the boat”.

The reinforcement that Xavi is looking for

According to information from ESPN,

Xavi

has in mind César Azpilicueta for the next season. The 32-year-old Spanish defender has been one of the pillars of the Chelsea, but is close to ending contract with the ‘blues’.

The contract of Azpilicueta with the Chelsea It ends in June 2022. So far there has not been an intention to renew by the club and for that reason, the defender could negotiate with the team that is from January of the mentioned year.

From that date, César Azpilicueta could negotiate your arrival at Barcelona, that would only have to fix the salary of the Spanish.

Xavi’s debut with Barcelona

Once the FIFA date I finished, Xavi Hernandez will be able to make his debut as a coach of Barcelona. The league already validated the hiring of the coach with the Catalans and also the Al-sadd He has already received the 5 million euros for the termination clause of his contract.

That means it will be in the match between the Spanish and the Barcelona, which also represents a Classic of Catalonia where Xavi will present himself as a technician for the Catalans. Unlike Dani Alves, who will not be able to appear as a club player until January 2022 when the winter market records open.

