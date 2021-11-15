Wolverine: 5 Reasons Hugh Jackman Should Come Back (& ​​5 Possible Substitutes)

Long before the MCU became the powerhouse it is today, the X-Men were doing well under the Fox umbrella, churning out pretty good X-Men movies for nearly two decades. The most popular mutant of Fox’s career with the supergroup was probably Hugh Jackman’s portrayal of Wolverine.

Although many fans have begged Jackman on social media to return to the role, the incredible Australian is adamant that he has hung his claws forever. Although there is still hope that Jackman will return in a multiversal role, there are a handful of Hollywood heavyweights who could fill in for Jackman in the main MCU timeline.

10 Bringing Back Jackman: He has expressed an interest in interacting with some characters from the MCU

In the past, Jackman has suggested that he would have liked to see interactions between Wolverine and certain characters from the MCU, but that was before they started dropping like flies on Infinity war. Jackman specifically mentioned Iron Man on one occasion, but unless he returns as an AI or flashback, it seems that ship has sailed.

Plus, with Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool becoming canon of the MCU and the story between Reynolds and Jackman both professionally and personally, fans have been begging for a Deadpool / Wolverine movie. To theApparently Reynolds has tried to get Jackman to join him in Deadpool 3 to form a cop-style duo, but Jackman apparently stood firm in his decision to end the character.

9 Potential Substitution: Jack Black is one of several unorthodox options that actually makes perfect sense for the character’s traditional look in the comics

At first, no one in their right mind would cast Jack Black for the role of Wolverine. However, a photoshop of Black on paper has spread on the Internet and has made some think better of it. While this is clearly Black’s head on Jackman’s body, with a few tweaks to the hair and beard it would make for a convincing Wolverine. In addition, a muscular Black would be a more faithful version of the character in the comics, compared to the representation of Jackman as Adonis.

Some of the actors fans have created similar photos with include Daniel Radcliffe, Scott Eastwood, and even Danny DeVito. Jon Bernthal also looks stunning with a Wolverine face, though considering that his Punisher has been heavily rumored to be joining the MCU, he’s unlikely to be let do double duty with two incredibly significant characters that are likely to cross paths.

8 Bringing back Jackman: it’s too early to see someone else pull out their claws

Jackman was stellar as Wolverine and ended the character at the end of Logan way back in 2017. Although Wolverine’s first appearance in the MCU is still many years away, it would be very strange to see another actor in the role even ten years from now.

Unlike the cases of Bruce Banner and James Rhodes, in which the new actors portrayed the characters significantly better than the originals, whoever plays Wolverine has to fill some gigantic shoes. Jackman was, is and will always be Wolverine for many fans, just as RDJ will always be Iron Man.

7 Potential Substitute: Apparent Fan Favorite Is Tom Hardy

Even though Tom Hardy is currently a spectacular Venom, fans would like to see him claw in the MCU. Although legal issues between Sony and Disney make it unclear whether or not Venom has a place in the MCU, Hardy could perfectly do double duty.

Hugh Jackman has even endorsed the idea of ​​Hardy representing the next iteration of the character, although some fans are still not sold on the idea. Maybe Disney buys Sony before Wolverine comes out, making Venom canon of the MCU and stepping Hardy out of the role, or maybe severing ties with Venom to allow Hardy to become Logan.

6 Bringing back Jackman – really brings the character to life

Hugh Jackman is known for being a good guy and always smiling or laughing, which is a far cry from his Wolverine character. Despite his normally lighthearted demeanor, he acts like a brooding antihero with a tragic story to perfection.

His singing skills also come into play with the character, as his magnificent bagpipes allow him to project the guttural sounds and screams that fans are so used to hearing from Logan (without breaking a single blood vessel). Jackman brings an intensity, and sometimes a ferocity, to the role that cannot be beaten and only improves with age.

5 potential substitute: Keanu Reeves could be a great Logan

Apparently, Marvel has been trying to get Keanu to join the MCU for a long time. Despite having started out in goofy comedies and heartwarming dramas, Reeves has more than proven his ability as a serious action hero thanks to Matrix, John wick, etc. Not to mention, he already has experience adapting comics thanks to Constantine, a film that was not initially well received but has since been revalued by many as a cult classic.

He’s very experienced in action movies and dark themes, so he could easily take advantage of something fans haven’t seen yet to deliver a phenomenal Wolverine. Also, he’s a great guy who hardly anyone has anything bad to say about, like Jackman, so maybe that’s the key to the character.

4 Bringing back Jackman: Jackman puts all his efforts on paper

When it comes to his work, Jackman rarely leaves anything on the table. He goes to great lengths with everything he has from top to bottom to deliver the best possible performance. With Wolverine, he was no different, although he was much more physically demanding than any of his other characters.

Jackman took his role as Logan very seriously, spending hours and hours in the gym and following a strict diet to look as sculpted as he did for 18 years. Considering that Jackman is now in his 50s, it’s understandable that he doesn’t want to put so much stress on his body just to bring the character into the MCU.

3 Possible Substitutes: DCEU Man of Steel Henry Cavill Could Be MCU’s Man of Adamantium

With so many rumors about the uncertainty of Cavill’s continuity as Superman in the DCEU, it seems like the right time for him to jump ship. With his chiseled physique, robust looks, and ability to grow his face, there’s no question Cavill can do the part.

However, it remains to be seen if he can actually make the trail. Cavill has had great success with the series The witcher on Netflix, which has given him some experience with darker themes and characters that would need to be understood when playing a character like Logan.

2 Bringing Back Jackman: Hugh Jackman was born to play Wolverine

Hugh Jackman has had an incredibly successful career as an actor both on screen and on stage, but he will always be remembered as Wolverine. He has played the role so perfectly that it is impossible to imagine another person as that character on screen.

Although Jackman’s most recent stance is that he is truly done with the character, there is always the possibility that he will appear in a minor cameo in future multiversal events, considering his long friendship with Kevin Feige. Also, he could come back as a future / alternate version of the new Logan, when Marvel finally casts a new actor for the role. However, if they decide to honor Jackman’s tenure as Wolverine, introducing Daken or X-23 (his sons) in his place might be a better way to perform within the MCU.

1 Potential substitute: Kingsman star Taron Egerton

Taron Egerton got his big break by starring Kingsman: The Secret Service Back in 2014 and since then he has starred in or co-starred in a number of great movies. In addition to the sequel to Kingsman, has appeared in Billionaire Boys Club, Robin Hood and Rocketman proving that he has rank and can sing, just like Jackman.

Considering that Egerton is one of the younger substitutes proposed, he could easily represent Wolverine for decades, as long as he stays healthy. Since Wolverine is a character who ages at a much slower rate than most others, he will need a stocky young man to take over, and Egerton could be that young man.