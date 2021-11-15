With Barcelona I become a superhero: Dani Alves

Barcelona, ​​Spain. The Brazilian player Dani alves ruled that “the shirt of the Barcelona“, Just as when he plays with Brazil, makes him” a superhero “in a statement to the team’s media after successfully passing the medical examination before being presented as a culé on Wednesday.

“Putting on this shirt again for me is an extra strength and adrenaline, and I hope I can infect my teammates,” added Dani Alves, who will train for the first time under coach Xavi Hernández this day.

For the Brazilian full-back “working with people he knows again” his “predisposition both on and off the pitch is a pleasure.” And the challenge of “rescuing the Barça that we all know” he is passionate about.

“Of all my winning career, 50% was provided to me by Barça (23 of the 46 titles I won with the Barça team), I experienced the best things that have happened to me in the world of football in Barcelona and my family and my home are here. It was inevitable that I would return to Barcelona. The pleasant surprise is to come as a player ”, admitted the Brazilian.

Dani Alves successfully passes the medical check-up

The South American arrived at the medical center early with joy and, as is usual for him, he left some funny words to the media present: “Did you miss me, eh? I always surprise.” Alves will wear the Barcelona shirt again five years after his departure.

After two and a half hours of medical examination, the footballer left the hospital stating that he is “forever young (always young)” despite his 38 years.

Alves He will not debut for the second time as a Barça player until, at least, the weekend of January 2 against Mallorca in the League because he will not be able to be registered until the winter market opens.

With information from EFE