Will Smith, supported by his entire family at the premiere of ‘King Richard’ after the publication of his controversial memoirs

It has been a busy week in the Will Smith family and not precisely because of the premieres that the actor had in his hands. In the memoirs that the actor has released, he has confessed how his marriage to Jada Pinkett almost broke up years ago, I entered many other harsh statements. But it seems that all this is going to be put aside and Will He already has his mind set on his next movie ‘King Richard’.

Tape It is a biopic of the Williams sisters, two of the best tennis players of their generation. Of course, everything happens from the perspective of his father, Richard, who plays Will Smith. ‘King richard‘will hit both theaters and HBO Max next November 19.





Will Smith at the ‘King Richard’ Premiere | GTRES

And to warm up with the premiere of ‘King Richard’, Will attended the premiere that took place in Los Angeles this past weekend. But the actor did not want to be alone before such a special event and his whole family has come to show his support.

In this event, both Jada pinkett, like his daughter Willow Smith and his son Jaden Smith have been there to give Will the unconditional support that they have always shown in these types of events.





Will Smith’s family at the ‘King Richard’ premiere | GTRES

Will Smith confesses that his cheerful image is nothing more than a facade to hide his painful past

In a new chapter of ‘Shape of my life’, the documentary series that has followed Will Smith During the last months, the actor has confessed a very harsh reality that he has lived through for a long time. Will begins by talking about how you felt about the domestic violence your mother suffered during her childhood.

“I couldn’t help the thought that I had failed my mother and somehow it was unworthy of love and that someone took care of me because of my cowardice “, he begins by counting.

As a result of this, Will tells how he was forging his character and ‘The prince of Bel Air‘has a lot to do with it: “And that was the beginning of … wanting to build an external life that could somehow cover that pain, all that pain. That optimistic, happy and cheerful image was painted on the core of a real lack of self-esteem and self-respect.“.

To end, Will confesses that he developed “an unshakable feeling that no matter what he has accomplishedregardless of how profitable it is, regardless of how much money you’ve made. There is that delicate and silent feeling at all times pulsing deep in my thoughts that I’m a coward. That I have failed“.

To which he finally points out that “those traumas and the mental anguish that I had to overcome made me become the person I am today“.

