Will Smith approaches his wife Jada Pinkett Smith at King Richard screening – EzAnime.net

Will Smith was joined by his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and their children for a star-studded screening of King Richard on Sunday.

After their marriage returned to the spotlight once again, the couple ignored the drama as they performed a love display on the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.

The 53-year-old became affectionate with his wife as they posed for photos together, wearing a three-piece blue suit along with a strikingly patterned shirt and tie.

While the 50-year-old Girls Trip actress opted for a flowing light gray strapless dress, with a beige train behind her.

Willow and Jaden Smith appeared at the party with their parents, with Serena Williams also on the celebrity-filled guest list, alongside her husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter, Alexis Jr.

King Richard follows the story of Richard Williams, played by Will, as he puts his heart and soul into turning his daughters, Serena and Venus, into tennis professionals.

The Oscar nominee has been very busy lately as he is also gearing up for the release of his honest memoir, Will, as well as his YouTube docuseries, The Best Shape Of My Life.

To promote his latest project, he had a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey, where he spoke openly about his marriage to his wife Jada and their “unofficial” separation.

Their relationship has become a hot topic of conversation after Jada confessed to having an ‘affair’ with August Alsina during their marriage.

Speaking of speculation about his 26-year marriage, Will made an effort to clear up some rumors.

‘You know, it’s really fun. We never really like it, we officially parted ways, ”he told the host.

“We realized that it was a fantasy illusion that we could make each other happy.

‘We agreed that she had to make herself happy and I had to make myself happy. Then we were going to introduce ourselves back to the relationship already happy, instead of demanding that the other person fill our empty cup. ‘

Responding to the suggestion that the couple have an open relationship, he added: ‘You love freely with everyone except your partner.’

