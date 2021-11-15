Why do The Rock and Vin Diesel get on badly?

The Rock and Vin Diesel get on badly

The Rock and Vin Diesel are two of the most popular actors in the world And their bad relationship is no secret to the Hollywood industry. Both stars have appeared in the “Fast & Furious” movie saga and despite the fact that they are two of the people most loved by fans of the franchise, they do not get along.

In an interview for Men’s Health Vin Diesel revealed that these quarrels are due to work as a producer of Diesel, who always seeks that the product is of excellent quality and this produced a head-on confrontation with The Rock:

The character of Hobbs is difficult to play and it took us a lot of work to be able to create the character and give it the desired aesthetic. We brought The Rock because he fit the bill and he was someone who came from a tough industry like professional wrestling.

Due to the high demand of the character, both had a confrontation that ended with The Rock uploading different posts to their social networks talking about the subject:

Some behave like men of integrity and true professionals, while others do not.

The Rock ended up confessing in an interview for Rolling Stone magazine that there were several strong arguments between him and Vin Diesel and that one of them ended with a first-rate verbal confrontation in their caravan. Despite this, the production remains one of the biggest successes in the film industry and they have continued to feature wrestling stars, for example, with John Cena for Fast and Furious 9.

