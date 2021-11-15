Who has returned to the cinema? So far not all | TRENDS

Movies are coming back to cinemas, but so far, not everyone is returning to the theaters as before.

Although certain segments of the audience are close to pre-college levels, older audiences and families have been slow to return.

This has reduced the already slim opportunities for less commercial films to find an audience. Long before the pandemic, superhero films and mega-productions had a growing piece of the pie. Now, they are about to eat it whole.

David A. Gross, director of the film consultancy Franchise Entertainment, estimates that while superhero films are close to 75% of pre-pandemic levels, genres aimed at adults are between 66% and 75% of their normal levels and films for the whole family less than 50%.

That can naturally be attributed to concerns about the COVID-19. Older ticket buyers are more likely to be wary of the virus, while vaccinations are just beginning for children under 12.

But if the trend is more than temporary, it would come as no surprise to those who have predicted for years that the film experience, once one of the greatest forces of popular culture in the world, has been divided into two terrains each. more and more separate: big-budget blockbusters, known in English as blockbusters, and boutique auteur films.

“It’s a bit early to do long-term projections, but the trend was already there when blockbusters had a bigger share of the box office. Like other things that were happening, the pandemic accelerated some of those trends, ”said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX.

“When people go out, what they want is something more special. People got used to seeing all kinds of things at home, ”he added.

Hollywood closely monitors how many moviegoers might have lost during the pandemic, in which movie services streaming they reached more homes and exclusive display windows in theaters were smashed.

Bob Chapek, chief executive of the Walt Disney Co., said in a call about the company’s earnings on Wednesday that the studio is following “very carefully” how different demographics return to movies.

“We’re still not sure in terms of how the market will react when family movies come back first with a window showing in theaters,” said Chapek, whose studio will release the animated film “Encanto” exclusively in theaters this month for 30 days. The change in consumer behavior, Chapek said, “will be more permanent” than the virus.

Lately, younger and often male audiences are pushing the highest grossing movies. Tapes like “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” (“Venom: There will be slaughter”), “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” (“Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings”), “Free Guy” (“Free Guy: Taking Control”), “Dune” (“Dune”) and “Eternals” have led a renaissance in theaters.

None of those films had the results they could have before COVID-19, but their decline does not compare with the poor results of films such as Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” a film with a Disney’s 20th Century Studios star poster that has grossed a mere $ 10.5 million in four weeks.

Edgar Wright’s thriller “Last Night in Soho” has grossed a modest $ 8.1 million in two weeks. And last weekend, Chilean director Pablo Larraín’s potential Oscar nominee “Spencer,” starring Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, debuted with a gross of just $ 2.1 million.

Even the reasonably positive result of MGM’s James Bond film “No Time to Die” – the 25th film in a nearly 60-year franchise, with about $ 670 million worldwide and US $ 670 million. $ 144 million in the United States – has been reduced by a smaller audience of older age.

In its first weekend, the study estimated that 25% of all ticket buyers were going to the movies for the first time since the pandemic began. This week it debuted in video on demand (on demand) 31 days after its release in theaters.

“If you look at the movies that have done well, generally speaking, in the last few months they have been those that have won over younger audiences,” said Paul Dergarabedian, a senior media analyst at Comscore.

“I think ‘French Dispatch’ and ‘Dune’ show that maybe over time, and with the right movies, more mature moviegoers are saying ‘OK, I’m going to take the risk.’ ”.

The Morgan Stanley company, in an optimistic survey about the future of the industry, recently predicted that some casual viewers (accounting for almost half of the box office) have not returned to the movies, and that ultimately they will only reach 60% of the prepandemic levels.

“We are on our way, but we are not there yet. We see avid moviegoers but those my age, 50 and older, are a bit more reticent. They won’t be back so soon, “said Jeff Goldstein, Warner Bros. head of distribution.” I was hoping we’d be 90% by Christmas, but I think we’ll be 75%. I hope next summer we will see 90%, but I’m not sure, it’s unpredictable. Will there be another peak?

Meanwhile, what works are large-screen event films. If the pandemic has made audiences used to staying home or waiting for a movie to hit a streaming or video-on-demand platform, this has increased the appeal of huge cinemas. IMAX posted its best October with $ 118 million in ticket sales.

“We are at our best level. There may be fewer movies hitting theaters, but for IMAX, the trend is more and more blockbusters. That’s very good for us, ”Gelfond said.

The audience issue is urgent for films that are not based on intellectual properties. This is normally a season dedicated to the Oscar contenders and the most acclaimed films of the year.

This weekend, Focus Features released Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” a favorite for the Academy Awards. Also on the way are “King Richard” (“King Richard: A Winning Family”) with Will Smith, which Warner Bros. will release simultaneously in home and theaters, and “House of Gucci” (“Gucci House”) by Ridley Scott, with Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. In December, Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” is coming.

The race for the Oscar will unfold in this context of complications for auteur films. How much audiences will see these movies and others may be tracked more closely than their chances of winning prizes.

“I don’t think it has changed forever. I think the public is still here. The public has not disappeared. What they’ve done is they’ve tweaked their movie options a bit, ”said Frank Rodriguez, Searchlight’s director of distribution.

Searchlight’s “French Dispatch” has given a boost to the artisan film industry in recent weeks at theaters like Moxie Cinema, a two-screen nonprofit in Springfield, Missouri – even as the film’s revenue of $ 8.4 million in three weeks pales in comparison to the $ 60 million that Anderson’s “Grand Budapest Hotel” generated in the United States in 2014.

“Things look a lot better on Monday morning than they did three days ago. But this is how it went. Every week seems to bring a new variant of hope or despair, “said Mike Stevens, CEO of Moxie.

In recent weeks and months, Stevens has seen older audiences slowly return, one by one.

“They are coming back but not at the same time. Some returned seven months ago. Some come to see their first movie in almost two years. They don’t seem to do it at the same time. Even in couples, we have a wife who comes and a husband who stays at home and vice versa, ”Stevens stated.