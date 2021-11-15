Which teams have already qualified for the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 11/14/2021 16:51:51





The Qatar World Cup 2022 will be the last in history with 32 teams and places are filling up as we approach the great soccer event, remembering that for the first time it will be played at the end of the calendar year (November and December 2022) to avoid the extreme heat in the Middle Eastern country.

How many teams have already qualified for the World Cup?

Obviously, host Qatar was the only one to secure a spot for the maximum FIFA tournament without playing, with the remaining 31 forced to earn their place on the field, but there are those who are inevitable in this kind of joust such as Brazil, the only one that has played each edition of the World Cup and that is already certain for 2022. Germany He is another regular because he will be in his Cup 20 out of 22 possible, absent only in 1930 and 1950.

The current World Champion, the France selection, has also set aside one of the 13 places awarded by UEFA, the same case as Spain, the 2010 monarch who will play her 12th World Cup in a row.

When will all the World Cup teams be ready?

In the first semester of 2022 -in June to be more precise- all the participants of the World Cup since, at the moment, there is hardly 9 confirmed selections.

There are four confederations that have not yet distributed a single one of their quotas, coupled with the fact that there will be Intercontinental Repechage with Conmebol, Concacaf, Asia and Oceania, plus the one that takes place in Europe to grant its last three places.

What teams can qualify this week?

This Monday the UEFA Qualifiers continue and we will have two more teams with direct quota. England he needs to add to the weak San Marino to ensure his World Cup presence and thus send Poland to the Play-off; in the same situation is Italy, which must win for Switzerland to be second in the sector and go the long way.

Tuesday will be a shout because Netherlands, Turkey and Norway they will fight for a single ticket and second place to Repechage, while one of those three will be out. The peculiarity is that the Clockwork Orange (20 points) will receive the Nordics (18), while the Turks (18) will visit the eliminated Montenegro.

Classified to Qatar 2022 until TODAY