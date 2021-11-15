Which one is better to buy? Tips and Recommendations

For more advances made by the video game industry in terms of hardware, which translates into better audio, more frames per second and an increasingly attractive graphic quality, storage is still a problem for many users.

Next-generation consoles from Microsoft and Sony have taken a step forward in this regard, equipping their latest releases with ultra-fast SSDs. Which translates to heart-stopping loading times and virtually instantaneous game-to-game switching. In fact, this has been one of the most celebrated innovations by the gamer community.

This was already present in the field of PC gaming, where we have at our disposal a wide range of SSD storage alternatives. And also in different formats: SATA SSD, M.2 SATA SSD and M.2 NVMe SSD, the best of all.

But the steps forward that the gaming hardware sector has taken in speed of reading and writing data, which are very welcome, on the other hand they remain stagnant when we talk about available space in which to install games that are becoming more and more and more demanding of storage; consoles and most pre-assembled laptops and desktops on the market tend to cut GB, having us to expand it a posteriori with the consequent extra outlay.

The positive of this is that we can do it in multiple ways, depending on the needs and budgets of each one. If we need a lot of space but we have a little budget, external HDDs are the ideal option; in exchange for a few tens of euros we get many GB, and even several TB, in exchange for a notable loss of speed. But if, instead, we prioritize the latter, it is worth spending a little more and we do not need so much space in which to host our games, an external SSD is the best.





Thus, if we are in this position and we want to get an external SSD with which to expand the base space of our PlayStation console, XBOX, PC or gaming laptop, We must take into account some aspects to be successful with the purchase as much as possible. So next we are going to review these aspects, and then we will compile some of the most interesting models on the market at the moment.

External SSDs for consoles and PC: aspects to consider

External SSD vs. External HDD. As we say, in terms of external storage with which to expand the space of our consoles and gaming equipment we find two main alternatives: HDD and SSD. The former, traditional mechanical hard drives, have physical and moving parts, and are cheaper by offering a large amount of space. In contrast, their speeds are light years ahead of SSDs. These others are similar to the internal SSDs that enclose next-generation consoles and gaming PCs and laptops. But unlike them, we can connect and disconnect them externally to all these devices via cable. What allows us to carry them with us whenever we want in a comfortable way.

Compatibility with different gaming platforms. On the other hand, before getting an external SSD we must look at whether or not it is compatible with our gaming device. When we talk about PC the question is simplified a lot, since these storage units are perfectly compatible with any computer or laptop. However, when it comes to consoles more attention needs to be paid to whether we can use our acquisition without major inconveniences. Even so, we will not have problems with the main desktop consoles on the market, both of the generation that we have just released and of the previous ones; in most cases it is enough to plug in the SSD, format it on the console itself in the appropriate format and little else.





Connectivity Internal hard drives, whether mechanical or solid state, are connected to gaming equipment in different ways: via SATA cable, directly on the motherboard … But we are talking about external devices, so their connection goes through different types of cables. The most common is that we see USB, both type A (older) and type C. Regarding the first, we will not have problems with any console or on PC. However, when we talk about USB type C things change since not all platforms support it. This is another aspect in which to pay special attention although the positive thing is that practically all external SSDs incorporate cables or adapters of both protocols . And if not, for a few euros we can always get one of these older.

Price. Finally, related to the above, we come to the “price factor”. Here it depends to a great extent on the budget of each one and also on their needs; If we want to install just a couple of games, the smaller and therefore cheaper SSDs will suffice. But if we go for models that are around and even exceed the TB of space, the cost rises considerably. Of course, once we have 1 TB or more we can practically forget about space problems for the future.

External SSD – Recommended Models

Seagate One Touch





Despite the fact that SSDs are more expensive than HDDs, as we say, we also find relatively affordable models for those who need a lot of speed without spending too much. This Seagate One Touch, for 90.85 euros is a good example. It has 500 GB of capacity and a 2.5-inch form factor, similar to that of the most widespread external HDDs. It uses USB 3.2 in type C format and is available in various colors.

Seagate One Touch SSD, 500GB, Silver, Up to 1030MB / s, with Android App, 1 Year Mylio Create, 4 Month Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan, and Rescue Services (STKG500401)

WD_BLACK D30





From the well-known Western Digital firm, which has storage solutions of all kinds in its catalog, both external and internal, we have this “black leg” (pun intended) from the Black family; the one with the best benefits of the several it has. It has a price of 109.99 euros and, like the previous model, it is 500 GB. It is really small and is specially designed to be used with the PlayStation 5 and XBOX Series X | S consoles.

WD_BLACK D30 500GB Game Drive SSD – Speed ​​and Storage, Compatible with Xbox X | S Series and PlayStation 5

WD My Passport SSD





Whoever needs more space and 500 GB falls short for their games has in this other Western Digital a good purchase option. In this case it belongs to the My Passport range, which It is characterized by having comfortable devices to always carry with us, and is priced at 124.99 euros. It is also available in various colors and is very small.

WD My Passport SSD 1TB – NVMe Technology, USB-C, Read Speed ​​up to 1050MB / s & Write Speed ​​up to 1000MB / s – Gray

Crucial CT1000X8SSD9 X8-SSD





At a slightly higher price of 147.90 euros we find this alternative from another manufacturer, such as Crucial, also well known within the storage unit sector. This X8 SSD equals the amount of space of the previous model, 1 TB, in which we can fit dozens of games that are not very demanding of space or some less but heavier. It is compatible with all kinds of gaming systems and it can be connected through both USB type A and type C ports.

Crucial CT1000X8SSD9 X8-SSD Portable 1TB, up to 1050MB / s, USB 3.2, External USB-C Solid State Drive, USB-A

SanDisk Extreme SSD





In NVMe format, with excellent ratings by consumers and even the ‘Amazon’s Choice’ seal, which is always a guarantee of sales success, is the SanDisk Extreme. It has a price of 154.68 euros, a capacity of 1 TB, a very particular and robust design (even resistant to water and dust) and can also be used via USB type A or C.

SanDisk Extreme 1TB Portable SSD – NVMe, USB-C, Hardware Encrypted, up to 1050MB / s, Water and Dust Resistant

Samsung PSSD T5





Finally, and how could it be otherwise, we find a Samsung model that also has excellent ratings. It is the PSSD T5 with 2 TB of space and is priced at 199 euros. It is compatible with a multitude of platforms, It is available in various colors and is ideal for those who need both: high data reading and writing speed and plenty of space so you never have to have a problem installing games or updates again.

Samsung External Hard Drive PSSD T5 2TB

