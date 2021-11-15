When you know that you will always be a bank: The VIRAL PHOTO of Umtiti and Alves

Editorial Mediotiempo

The hobby of the FC Barcelona is more than excited after the return of Dani AlvesWell, despite only being the first signing, ‘you can already see Xavi’s hand’. The only one who seems furious for the return of the Brazilian is Samuel Umtiti, well a Photo reveals that He did not like this move.

The Barcelona has tried to sell Samul Umtiti for months but terminating his contract was always a problem, so the french stayed in the team although has been relegated to banking. It was believed that with the crisis facing the team he could get to play, but Dani Alves would avoid that.

The Culé set up one Gallery where there was a ‘meeting day’ with Dani Alves, where you see him next to Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets and everyone is very happy, but in the case of Umtiti was the opposite.

Dani Alves smiled from ear to ear in the photo with Umtiti but French It showed itself serious, and even angry, generating a large number of comments on social networks, since everyone believes that Samuel ‘hates it’ since it will not let him play for a minute.

This photo went viral and generated all kinds of very funny comments, within which we find the following: “I am tremendously excited about the arrival of Dani Alves, I cannot hide my joy …”, “Umtiti’s happiness is BRUTAL”, “everything is happiness with Alves returning to Barça. Well, except in the case of Umtiti ”.

Umtiti has not played a single game in the current season and with the arrival of Dani Alves, in addition to the presence of players such as Eric García, Lenglet and company, it is not expected to do so anytime soon.

The best reactions to Umtiti’s epic ‘smile’