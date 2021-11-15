WhatsApp, what to do if a contact you added does not appear

One of the platforms of instant messaging most used every day by thousands of people is WhatsAppThis is due to the ease it offers to keep in touch with friends, family or acquaintances who are in any part of the world.

But we must also mention that although this application is constantly updated, there are certain errors that we can find. One of them may not appear the number of a contact you added recently to your list, we tell you how to fix it.

What to do when a contact does not appear on your list

This is one of the most common problems faced by users who installed this application but are not constantly updating it. The way to solve it is quite simple and you do not require any external application.

To synchronize your contact list with WhatsApp, you just have to follow these simple steps:

The first thing is to have WhatsApp updated, which you can do from the Play Store or App Store, depending on the operating system you have.

Enter WhatsApp and click on the green button that appears in the lower right corner.

A list of contacts will automatically open, in case the number you just added does not appear, you must press the three-dot icon in the upper right corner.

A list of options will be displayed, select the one to update.

You only have to wait a few seconds for WhatsApp to update your contact list and it will automatically show the new ones you just added.

In case this solution has not worked and the number still does not appear, most likely that person does not have WhatsApp, to check it just follow these steps:

Go to WhatsApp and look for Settings.

Select the invite friends option

All the people you added who do not have a WhatsApp account will appear for you

If you click on any of those contacts, the application will try to send you an SMS with a WhatsApp download link

Ready, in this way you will have sent an invitation to start using this instant messaging platform.

