What should include a healthy diet for your heart

Science has affirmed it on multiple occasions, diet can be fundamental in the prevention of diseases and even become a risk factor to develop or aggravate them; then we share with you that food must be composed of a diet healthy, according to the American Association of Heart (AHA).

Experts emphasize that a diet adequate is related to a better structure and function of the heartThese should be low in fat and cholesterol, but at the same time rich in fruits, vegetables and dairy products without or low in fat.

Diets such as DASH (acronym for Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension) and AHEI (Alternative Healthy Eating Index) also emphasize the presence of whole grains, fish, poultry, nuts, vegetables and fruits, but limit sodium, red meat, sweets, added sugars, alcohol, and sugary drinks.

Both eating plans lead to the same destination, reducing the risk of suffering from diseases of the heart through an approach that emphasizes the consumption of

food

nutritious.

Compliance with any of these diets is associated with a higher fraction of blood pumped and a decrease in the thickness of the walls of the heart. Hence, eating certain foods can prevent heart disease, one of the leading causes of death among Hispanics and Latinos.

What Kind of Diet Helps Heart Health?

According to the AHA we can all benefit from a diet healthy for him heart, regardless of the stage of life, and based on the preferences, lifestyles and cultural customs of each person.

The

diet

to promote proper health of the heart includes:

– Balance between food and calorie intake with physical activity in order to maintain a healthy weight.

– Wide variety of fruits and vegetables, whole grains, protein, low or fat-free dairy, lean cuts of meat; as well as the limitation of red and processed meats, vegetable oils and foods with added sugars, salt and alcohol.

Vegetables that benefit the heart

It is important to consume various types and colors of

vegetables

; even if they are fresh, frozen, canned (preferably in water) or dried. A serving can be 2 cups of raw leafy greens; 1 cup chopped raw or cooked vegetables (about the size of a fist); or 1 cup of 100% natural vegetable juice (no added salt).

Fruits that benefit the heart

Unsweetened fruits are recommended for this item. A diet healthy specifies a serving as 1 medium fruit; ¼ cup of unsweetened dried fruit; ½ cup of fresh, frozen, or canned fruit (frozen unsweetened or canned in its own juice or water); or ½ cup of one hundred percent natural fruit juice, since processed ones sweetened with sugar are high in calories and low in nutrients.

Whole grains benefit the heart

Another important portion for a diet that benefits the Health of the heart They are whole grains rich in fiber, such as wheat bread, grain crackers and rice. It is advisable to consume about 25 grams each day. One serving equals 1 slice of bread; ½ cup of hot cereal; 1 cup of cereal flakes; or ½ cup of cooked brown rice or pasta.

Proteins that benefit the heart

You can choose fish, poultry, and lean or extra-lean meat, as well as eggs and soy products, such as tofu. It is essential to limit the consumption of processed red meats, such as cold cuts and

sausages

.

For one diet healthy you can eat 2 egg whites; ¾ cup of cooked and shredded fish; or half a chicken breast (it is recommended to remove all the skin of the bird before consuming it).

Likewise, there is a wide variety of fish rich in omega 3 fatty acids, such as salmon, mackerel, herring, lake trout, sardines and tuna; experts consider that 220 grams of this product be consumed at least once a week, but without being fried.

Nuts, seeds and legumes benefit the heart

Try to consume many types of legumes in your meals. One serving equals ½ ounce of

walnuts

without salt; 15 grams of seeds without salt; ½ cup of cooked legumes; or 1 tablespoon of peanut butter low in sodium or with no added salt.

Low-fat or fat-free dairy products benefit the heart

Use low-fat or fat-free milk; as well as yogurt with no added sugar and cheeses with the lowest sodium content you can find. One serving equals 1 cup of milk or yogurt or 40 grams of

cheese

no or low fat.

