What is the future of medicine? Latin American event will analyze post-pandemic health scenarios

Lime.- The latest pandemic has forced science to act quickly, to consider the knowledge generated around the world and to generate joint actions to combat a virus that has required diagnostic tests, vaccines and medicines carried out in record time. The presence of the virus is not over, and one of the great lessons is that science, health and the way of understanding them must take a new course to face the challenges of the future.

The fusion between science, innovation and entrepreneurship has allowed us to develop all the materials, tools and technologies that shape our lives. But are we aware of this impact? This November 24 at 9:30 am, Roche Latin America will hold the event “Celebrate Life: Science changes our lives”. There, and on the occasion of its 125th anniversary, the main scientific advances that the world has seen in this time and how these have been key to the development of Latin America and the world will be reviewed. In addition, the future of science will be analyzed and how technologies will need to be rethought to support the post-pandemic society.

Present at the event will be the doctor and prominent scientist from Stanford and Harvard universities, Daniel Kraft, who will speak about the future of health and the role of science after COVID-19. Rolf Hoenger, Area Head of Roche Pharma for Latin America; Marilú Acosta, Master in Public Health and Health Promotion from the Henri Poincaré Institute in France; André Medici, international health and social economist in Washington DC; and Antonio Vergara, Area Head of Roche Diagnóstica for Latin America.

The panel will analyze the future of Health and the potential development that Medicine will have at the service of people, and where science should point in the coming years in a context full of uncertainties and challenges.

What should be the future of applied science in medicine? Daniel Kraft, main speaker of the “Celebrate Life” event, emphasized that “The convergence of accelerated technologies is rapidly enabling the reinvention of smarter, more available, and more personalized healthcare, and accelerating science from discovery to clinical trials to public health.”.

Likewise, for Rolf Hoenger, president of Roche Latam, science must advance to improve quality in health, and that these advances benefit all patients effectively. “We need to invest more and better in health, from research and development of innovative solutions to their integration into health systems so that they reach patients faster”, he expressed.

For his part, Antonio Vergara stressed that “Through alliances between the public and private sectors, as well as academia, non-governmental organizations and multilateral organizations, we will have the capacity to bring together all the resources that promote science, knowledge sharing and access to it. Not just for a short term, but to sustain and prosper over time”.

However, faced with a future full of paths to take, the question arises: What does the future of science and medicine require to cope with challenging contexts? For Marilú Acosta, the objective of medicine should be the preservation of health, and not its recovery. “If there is not a frank modification of the sector, of the power of health in the hands of those who exercise it, the future of medicine and health will be a contraction to such a degree that society goes into a decline not only in health, but even in health. the development of humanity “, he detailed.

An idea that André Medici agrees with, who argues that before understanding what the challenges of knowledge are, it is necessary to separate the structural and conjunctural problems to be solved. For example, the fragmented pluralism of the health offer, non-integrative care and the lack of management mechanisms are structural problems that, according to the economist, threaten a good delivery of medicine to the population of Latin America and the world.

There are recent and unpredictable factors that, according to Medici, should be paid attention to going forward. Some of these events are the mechanisms of the different health systems, the stability of each government and, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic that put global health in check. “The pandemic has disrupted both the supply and the demand for health, which made it necessary to reconfigure access to services to avoid excess mortality and over-morbidity due to chronic diseases that were left behind during the year and a half of the pandemic”emphasized the health economist.

The contribution of Latin America to the world

Along with reflecting on the future of science and technological development, the event “Celebrate Life: Science changes our lives” will highlight the main contributions to science of humanity that have been developed from this region of the continent, and that they have had a fundamental role in the development of humanity during the last century.

“Our spirit as Latin Americans is marked by a unique passion, energy and warmth, which is felt in everything we do. This has not been the exception in the world of science, where we have seen key advances that have been promoted by people in our region, which today make many innovative treatments possible “Hoenger added about it.

In this context, Hoenger highlighted that the greatest contribution is in “The efforts of all health professionals, academics, researchers, representatives of the public sector, and my colleagues at Roche and other pharmaceutical companies put this passion at the service of people and help all of us have a better future”.

Latin America is full of inspiring stories of innovation and science. Some examples are Dr. Jorge Rosenkranz, who developed the contraceptive pill in the 1950s, empowering women in terms of family planning to this day; Guillermo González Camarena, who gave us color television in the 1940s, promoting mass communication around the world and who, in itself, also helped us with disease awareness efforts. Also Nubia Muñoz, who established the relationship between the human papillomavirus (HPV) and cervical cancer during the past decade, thus saving the lives of millions of women in the world.

Given this, Antonio Vergara added that “In Latin America we are experts in celebrations, and I am not just referring to the majestic carnival in Brazil, or the typical family celebrations around food feasts. I refer to the passion that Latin Americans are capable of printing in our daily work, in our desire to prosper, in the willingness to reach out to our brother in need “.

“Celebrate Life” will be broadcast on November 24, and broadcast free of charge for all of Latin America starting at 9:30 am, Peruvian time. Those interested in knowing the details of the event and other details can visit the site www.celebrateliferoche.com for more details. It will be a meeting to celebrate the advances of the past, and at the same time understand the present to create a future. The center of this celebration will be life and how it will be possible to continue improving in the coming years.

