What damage can a stroke cause … are they irreversible?

A stroke is what is known as a cerebrovascular accident, whose immediate attention is essential to reduce the risk of serious consequences or complications. Know what damages a stroke can cause … are they irreversible?

It was recently revealed that the actress, theatrical and political businesswoman, Carmen Salinas, she was hospitalized in an emergency for a stroke, which, hours after entering the hospital, put her into a coma.

So far, her daughter, María Eugenia Plascencia, has announced that her health status remains stable within its severity and her CT scans have not shown any change. However, there are different consequences that the brain and the body can suffer from this condition

what is a stroke?

A stroke is a condition that occurs when a blood vessel in the brain is blocked by a clot or the vessel ruptures, This causes the brain not to receive the oxygen-rich blood it needs and brain cells begin to die rapidly.

According to American Hearth Association, a stroke can be of 2 types: ischemic and hemorrhagic, the former being more common. In this sense, the first heart attack and the second stroke are usually called, due to their characteristics; however, in both cases immediate attention is essential for recovery.

Although the symptoms can be diverse, depending on the area of ​​the brain in which it occurs, before confusion or difficulty understanding, difficulty speaking, dizziness, balance problems, severe headache with no apparent cause, vision problems, fainting, see a doctor immediately.

What damage can a stroke cause?

When a cerebrovascular accident (CVA) occurs, brain cells begin to die from not receiving necessary oxygen and nutrients, which can cause severe brain damage, permanent disability, and even death.

Mayo Clinic Specialists, they explain that The damage caused by a stroke or stroke, can be temporary or permanent, everything will depend on how long the brain remains without blood flow and which part has been affected. These complications include:

* Paralysis or loss of muscle movement. It is possible to become paralyzed on one side of the body or lose control of certain muscles.

* Difficulty speaking or swallowing. A stroke can affect the control of the muscles of the mouth and throat, causing these problems.

* Memory loss or trouble thinking.

* Emotional problems. Some survivors may have trouble controlling their emotions or suffer from depression.

* Pain, numbness or other sensations in parts of the body affected by stroke.

* Changes in behavior and capacity for personal care, requiring help for daily tasks.

The United States National Library of Medicine, explains that each person is different and will have a long recovery time or need for treatment. In most cases, rehabilitation is essential, it will be the doctor who determines the treatment.

Can you die from a stroke?

According to specialists, if a stroke is not detected and treated in time, it can be fatal, especially if it is severe. Likewise, age affects the survival and recovery prognosis, being higher in young people.

According to Dr. Omar Pichardo Uribe, specialist in Neurosurgery, time of action is key, It is calculated that there is a maximum range of 6 hours for the brain or the area to which blood stops reaching, to stop working.

Another important factor is the size of the stroke, that is, if it is mild or massive, which is measured using the scale of the stroke. National Institute of Health for Stroke. A score of 15 or less indicates mild or moderate effusion and 16 or more indicates massive. The higher the score, the more serious the sequelae will be.

Can there be brain death from a stroke?

Brain or encephalic death is the complete and irreversible absence of all the functions of the brain, a structure that is part of the central nervous system and controls all the functions of the human being, and is not the same as a coma.

According to National Kidney Foundation, one of the causes of brain death is a hemorrhage in the brain caused by aneurysms or hemorrhagic stroke, so if this is the diagnosis, it could occur.

However, a brain death is determined by different criteria and is not automatic for a stroke.

Another risk, especially when the stroke patient has fallen into a coma, is going into a vegetative state. According to him MSD manualThis occurs when the brain no longer works, but the hypothalamus and brainstem do.

This causes the person to open their eyes and appear awake, but not respond to stimulation in any significant way. Some people may recover spontaneously from this state, albeit incompletely.

However, the chances of this happening will depend on the causes and, it is considered unlikely if 1 month has elapsed after having passed into this state.

Strokes or a stroke are a sensitive topic, but it is also possible to reduce risks by knowing the factors that make you vulnerable and adopting a healthy lifestyle. Take care of yourself and, at the first symptoms, seek help, avoid complications and damage.