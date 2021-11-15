Walmart ads confuse consumers during the Good End

Some advertisements in Walmart stores confused consumers due to their resemblance to the El Buen Fin advertisements.

In some stores, consumers mentioned that when they saw such sale announcements, they thought it was El Buen Fin deals.

Since 2019, Walmart has not participated in El Buen Fin; in return, it has its own period of offers, called The Irresistible End.

At Walmart, a series of advertisements managed to confuse some consumers due to their great resemblance to those used by the Good End.

This weekend there was another day of Good End 2021, which will end tomorrow, November 16 and, as usual, there were great offers and several complaints from people.

The Good End is, without a doubt, one of the seasons that companies usually take advantage of to launch all kinds of offers; however, there are stores that do not participate in this event.

This is the case of Walmart, which this year was not part of this Good End and, in return, presented its Irresistible End, a period in which it also launched some offers for consumers.

Unlike El Buen Fin, Walmart’s Irresistible End lasts longer, from November 8 to 21, where stores such as Bodega Aurrerá, Sam’s Club, Walmart Express and Walmart Supercenter also participate.

It could be said that the Irresistible End is Walmart’s response to the Good End, which is why, in a way, it can be confusing for consumers, either because it occurs on the same dates or because, as it happened on this occasion, by the advertisements.

And it is that Walmart, during these days of offers, presented a series of advertisements very similar to what is used in the Good End, a fact that caused the confusion of several people.

The fact that Walmart has not been a participant in the Good End is not something that all consumers know, as well as the fact that the store has its own period of offers, called Irresistible End, which, for this 2021, is in its third edition .

Since 2019, the year in which the company left the National Association of Self-service and Department Stores (ANTAD), Walmart began with its Irresistible End as a way to repair its absence during the Good End.

As reported by some media, such as the Cadena Noticias case, some consumers, upon seeing the advertisements in the store, thought that they were Good End offers and not Walmart’s Irresistible End, this due to the great similarity in advertising issues .

While it is true that the departure of Walmart del Buen Fin could have represented a severe blow, with the arrival of the Irresistible End it seems not to suffer so much the damage.

In fact, one of their strategies is to start days before the Good End; For this 2021, the store began operations with an online pre-sale on November 8 and 9, and then started on November 10.

Just a few hours after the end of Good End 2021, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor’s Office (Profeco) has already received around 472 complaints, including non-compliance with offers, of which about 244 were attended and achieved a conciliation with a percentage 89.7 percent in favor of the consumer.

According to Profeco data, the entities that presented the most complaints were Mexico City (26), the State of Mexico (21) and Jalisco (18).

On the other hand, until yesterday, the official Web site of the Good End, which was enabled by Profeco on its website, has registered around 863,194 visits.

Now read: