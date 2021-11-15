Virgin Mary, the artist daughter of Verónica Forqué who earns 5,000 euros a month in Only Fans

Maria Forqué, better known as Virgin mary in social networks, it is aa multidisciplinary artist 31-year-old also known for being the daughter of Veronica Forqué and the film director Manuel Iborra, who had a long relationship with the actress from 1981 to 2014.

You only need to take a look at your Instagram profile to verify that the sensuality and provocation they are the basis of his artistic project, which has already suffered censorship on more than one occasion.

Virgin Mary, her alter ego

In an interview for Maelstrom TV on the occasion of her performance at the Sónar Barcelona festival in 2019, María explained why she chose this stage name: “In the temples of hardcore and of hardstyle To those who went, they would pray to the DJ. They were almost all men and they were like messiahs that they were to worship. So I thought I wanted to be the one Virgin Marya, the deity of the temples of sound that for me are more church than the church itself “.

The nude performance, the solution to your eating problems

Before dedicating herself to music, María began doing performances that combine dance, pole dance and other performing arts. In an interview for The Spanish, has explained how the nude performance, which he discovered in a camp in the country when he traveled to New York: “I really liked the Liberty of the performance that allowed you to do whatever you want while naked. Why me I was traumatized a lot as a teenager when I became a woman “.

About this trauma, the young woman has confessed that it even led her to have eating problems: “Since I had a big chest, I kind of had to cover it up because if I wasn’t a whore. they created a very strange concept of what it was to be a woman and have a sexual body and dI developed feeding problems because I didn’t want to have a breast. “

Up to 5,000 euros per month in Only fans

Maria Forqué has found in social networks a great source of income. Last year the news broke that he sold his underwear on the Internet, getting to charge 500 euros for some used panties, but also receives money from his two accounts in Only Fans.

“There is nothing freer than Only Fans, because you create the content that you want, at the moment when you want and nobody tells you how to do it, they simply take 10%”, he revealed in the aforementioned interview.

“I personally I make between 2,000 and 5,000 euros a month between the two Only FansIt’s a good salary, “he added.

His film debut at the hand of his father

Furthermore, Maria has also inherited her parents’ love of cinema. In 2014 he starred The Leftlovers, film directed by his father, and in 2016 he starred in the horror short film Into Mud, from Pablo S. Pastor.

It also conveys its message through the painting, where plasma sensations and energies just as he did with his self-portrait for Vice.