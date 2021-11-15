Vin Diesel. Origin of the nickname and real name

Digital Millennium

Vin Diesel is a benchmark for contemporary action movies. It is not for less if we consider the impact and the cult around the films of Fast and furious, saga that recently launched F9, and that Diesel himself stars as Dom Toretto.

He was born on July 18, specifically in 1967, which is why he turns 54 years old. Without embargo, Vin Diesel is not his real name, but it is how everyone knows him, here we tell you his real name and the origin of his curious but popular nickname.

What is Vin Diesel’s real name?

July 18 is not only a birthday Vin Diesel, whose real name is Mark Sinclair, but also Paul Sinclair’s, who is Vin’s twin brother. They were both raised by their mother, Delora Sherleen, who would later join Irving Vincent, a key person.

And it is from him that I would begin his acting career, in large part thanks to the fact that he was a theater teacher who would later enter the industry further, and the reason why he would be given opportunities.

How did you get your nickname?

It is true that many artists change their name when entering the entertainment industry, either to differentiate themselves in other people’s credits or not to confuse them; Nevertheless, The man behind the endearing Vin Diesel has one more story.

According The Hoolywood Reporter, Vin Diesel got his nickname in his teens, when he was working at a nightclub in New York.. The Diesel part comes from a nickname that they put him working, because he was someone who was always active, and who always had fuel, that is, they were literally talking about diesel fuel like the way they referred to it.

As for the part of Vin, is due to a shortened version of his stepfather’s last name, so joining those two parts, we get his famous nickname: Vin Diesel.

