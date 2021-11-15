Vin Diesel could be WWE champion according to John Cena

Vin Diesel is one of the most recognized actors in Hollywood And according to John Cena he could also have a great future within WWE.

Vin Diesel in WWE?

Being a WWE superstar is hard and complicated work, but being a Hollywood star is not easy either. John Cena has recognized the actor’s work in an interview with VICE, in which he explained that Diesel could be WWE champion tomorrow:

The name Vin Diesel already says it all. He could literally become WWE Champion tomorrow. To be one you have to have something special, that condenses you and that offers the audience something on which they can base their first impressions. Vin is in excellent physical condition and I have seen firsthand how he handles himself in fights in the movies. He is very brave and has the strength of a truck. He is honestly a man who would be a good fit within the wrestling industry. You wouldn’t have to change anything about him. Actually the entire cast of Fast & Furious 9 actors could be WWE superstars.

John Cena back to WWE

John Cena’s return to WWE is imminent. The biggest superstar of the modern era of WWE is ending the promotion of the movie F9, so he will return to the ring to be one of the big stars of SummerSlam this summer in Las Vegas.

