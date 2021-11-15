Víctor Velázquez sets a date for Cruz Azul’s own stadium dream

The dream of a home is not something new for Cruz Azul. Without going any further, since the institution began to rent the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, formerly Azul stadium, in 1996, which The directive began with the negotiations to buy the sports complex or find a place to build one that was their own. With the move to the Azteca, the dream was reactivated.

Nevertheless, Between the pandemic and the financial problems that the new board discovered, the project to build a new stadium was left behind and everything was temporarily paused, until they could clean up the economy of the Cooperative and the soccer club, which had spent a lot and received little return.

Up to now. Víctor Manuel Velázquez, president of the Cruz Azul Board of Directors, revealed that the new “Blue Stadium” will be built between five and six more years. In a conversation with El Universal Deportes, the cement boss said that they are in talks with several municipalities to find a place.

“We have studied it, and of course it is necessary that we have our own house, that our fans have a place to celebrate our triumphs. Five or six years, that’s the goal “said the manager, setting a definitive date for the realization of Cruz Azul’s dream. However, he did not confirm if it will be in Mexico City or in the suburbs.

“We believe that in five or maximum six years we will have the stadium ready. We are considering the options we have and where it can be built. We want everything to be functional “Velázquez sentenced regarding the sports venue.