Under a rock on Mars, the rover Perseverance finds “something no one has ever seen”

Mexico City, November 14 (RT) .- The rOver Perseverance of the POT has discovered “something no one has ever seen” under a layered rock of Mars, at a point close to where the vehicle first landed earlier this year, the robotic vehicle team reported online.

Perseverance, surveying the terrain of the Jezero Crater crater, used an abrasive tool on the end of his robotic arm to erode the surface of the rock in order to take a look inside.

After abrading the rock, the rover sent images to show what was underneath the top layer, which appears to be a group of granulated minerals and sediments. According to those in charge of the mission, this finding could have many interpretations, although they are not yet certain what it could be.

“Looking inside to see something that no one has seen before. I chipped away a small portion of this rock to remove the top layer and see what’s underneath. Concentrate on my next objective to take samples of Mars “,” he put voice “to the Perseverance team in a post on his Twitter account.

Peering inside to look at something not one's ever seen. I've abraded a small patch of this rock to remove the surface layer and get a look underneath. Zeroing in on my next target for #SamplingMars.

After stopping its functions in October due to a solar conjunction, with the king star intervening between the Earth and the red planet, Perseverance has been investigating some rock formations in the southern region of the planet that are of interest to the rover’s scientific team in the Land.

One of the main objectives of the Martian exploration vehicle is to collect rock and soil samples from Mars that will be stored by the vehicle itself in tubes and that future missions will transport to Earth to analyze them for signs of ancient microbial life from three years ago. billion years.

