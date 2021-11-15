UEFA defines its last guests for the Qatar 2022 World Cup and the playoffs

There are six teams confirmed for the playoffs, in which 12 teams will participate in the search for the last three tickets to the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The UEFA World Cup qualifiers have left, so far, seven teams that already have their direct pass to Qatar 2022. However, there are six other teams confirmed for the playoffs, in which 12 teams will participate in the search for the last three tickets to the World Cup.

The UEFA has 13 tickets to Qatar 2022, 10 of them are the leaders of the respective qualifying groups; while the remaining three come out of the playoff round, in which the 10 second places of the sectors participate, in addition to the two best classified of the Nations League 2020/2021.

The 12 teams that will compete in the second round will be divided into three brackets, of four teams each, which will start from the semifinals. They will be played in a single match between March 22 and 24, 2022.

The final, which will also be a single match, will be held between March 28 and 29, 2022, with the venue that will be known through a draw and the winners of this match will be the three remaining qualifiers to Qatar 2022.

So far they are six teams that are assured of a place in the playoffs: Portugal, Sweden, Scotland, Russia, Poland and North Macedonia. It remains to meet the representatives of groups C, D, E and G.

In C it is between Italy and Switzerland; in D the second place will be between Finland and Ukraine; in E the fight is with Wales and the Czech Republic; while in the G you could define it between the Netherlands, Turkey and Norway.

So far, in the absence of a day, they are seven UEFA teams with direct tickets to Qatar 2022: Germany, Denmark, Belgium, France, Croatia, Spain and Serbia.