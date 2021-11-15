Tudum: “Rescue 2”, film with Chris Hemsworth, wins teaser on Netflix; check

Another piece of news, an event for Netflix fans, was the release of the first teaser for the movie “Rescue 2”, with Chris Hemsworth (Thor, in Avengers) as the main character.

The first film in the franchise, released in 2020, was well received by audiences and critics alike. Fans are hoping the sequel will be just as good.

advertising

Departure date:

How to watch Tudum

Seeing “Tudum” is very simple and practical. Just go to the official Netflix channel on YouTube and wait for the show to start.

Tudum, Netflix event. Image: Playback

The event

Netflix unveiled, last Thursday (23), the programming of “Tudum” and revealed that the comedian Lilly Singh will be the presenter of the first hour of the event. These first 60 minutes will feature an exclusive, unreleased clip of the blockbuster “Red Alert” and news from the new seasons of “Bridgerton” and “Ozark”. To close with a flourish, the platform will make a special “Stranger Things” surprise.

This last surprise of the first hour of “Tudum” will already be the hook for the beginning of the second hour, when the protagonists of “Stranger Things”, Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin, take over the presentation.

Read more:

In this second moment, fans will see the first images of “The Sandman”, “Vikings: Valhalla” and the fourth season of “Cobra Kai”. A preview of the sequel to “Rescue” will also be shown, in addition to the opening of the live action “Cowboy Bebop” and a panel featuring action stars Charlize Theron, Regina King and Zazie Beetz, moderated by Netflix CMO Bozoma. Saint John. And you can be sure that Netflix has prepared many more surprises and news.

The name “Tudum” was inspired by the sound you hear when you watch a movie or series on Netflix. The event is the first of the platform fully geared towards fans.