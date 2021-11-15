Tri’s ideal eleven for Qatar 2022, according to Rafa Márquez

Rafa Márquez shared his ideal eleven for the 2022 World Cup (Photo: REUTERS / Jose Cabezas)

The Mexican team continues on his way to the Qatar World Cup 2022 and after his recent failure against the United States, Rafael Marquez analyzed the performance of the players of Gerardo Tata Martino. As a new commenter on TUDN shared for his television company the players who should go to Qatar 2022.

Despite the goals that the Club América goalkeeper has received, for Rafa Márquez, Guillermo Ochoa has to be the starting goalkeeper who travels to the Arab country and defends the three goal posts. On defense he decided on Lewis Chaka Rodriguez to play on the right side.

On the other side he opted for two prospects, the central one on the right must be a security player so the Kaiser leaned by Cesar Montes and Nestor Araujo. Although the two cannot occupy the same position in the ownership of the team, they would be Rafa’s profiles.

In his time as a sports commentator, Rafa Márquez shared his XI for Qatar 2022 (Photo: AFP / Ulises Ruiz)

As for the new young prospects who recently had minutes in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the former captain of the National Team stated that Johan Vasquez will be able to reach the World Cup with a good level and be within the ideal eleven of the Tri.

Even prior to the match of the Mexican National Team with the United States, the prince of Catalonia He spoke about the speed with which the career of the former Pumas defender grew, since since he signed with Genoa he has experienced a stage of improvement in his quality.

For the half court Jesus gallardo It is the ideal, according to the former Barcelona player. Also for containment, Edson Alvarez would have the opportunity to fill the position. Even in previous editions Rafa praised the career of the Ajax player and He described it as a current benchmark.

Márquez would take Johan Vásquez for the Tri defense (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports)

Other midfielder that for Márquez’s eyes they must be in eleven of the Tata it’s about the americanist Sebastian Cordova. Despite the criticism and claims he has faced because of his poor performance, the former central defender defended him and included him in his ideal eleven.

Taking him to Qatar 2022 would boost his career, according to Rafa Márquez. Hector Herrera, an experienced player of the Mexican National Team, would be another of the players that would lead to the World Cup; would play inside left.

Their participation in past world cups would give the youngsters the confidence of the team and would have an offensive dynamism. And already in the field of goal tactic, it would take Hirving Chucky Lush as an indisputable element.

Héctor Herrera, an experienced player for the Mexican National Team, would be another of the players he would lead to the World Cup (Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY Sports)

Would be accompanied by Jesus Manuel Tecatito Crown, who would have to strive to improve his football quality, according to Márquez. The offensive tip would be in charge of Raul Jimenez; the Mexican wolf he would return to his leading role in the game.

After his skull fracture and his long recovery, his ability with the ball would be vital for Mexico to have a prominent role in Qatar, for this reason Rafa Márquez included him in his ideal eleven.

Raúl Jiménez and Chucky Lozano would be two bases for Tri’s offensive heading to Qatar (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

Complete list of the Ideal Eleven of the Mexican National Team of Rafa Márquez:

Guillermo Ochoa – goalkeeper

Lewis Chaka Rodriguez – defense

César Montes or Néstor Araujo – defense

Johan Vasquez – defender

Jesús Gallardo – midfielder

Edson Álvarez – midfielder

Sebastián Córdova – midfielder

Héctor Herrera – midfielder

Chucky Lozano – forward

Jesus Manuel Tecatito Crown – front

Raúl Jiménez – forward

Guillermo Ochoa would be the goalkeeper that Rafa Márquez would use as a starter for the World Cup (Photo: REUTERS / Henry Romero)

The Atlas youth squad made his debut as a sports commentator in the defeat of the Mexican National Team against the United States, last Friday, November 12. His next participation will be in the game against Canada on November 16.

