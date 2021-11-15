Toño de Nigris and the unusual hiring with Rayados

12 years have passed since the day a news item from Greece shocked the football environment, since the November 15, 2009 the death of Antonio de Nigris, the Monterrey soccer player who was an idol in Striped, played in Mexican team and in Europe.

Toño died of a heart attack at the age of 31, but he left countless anecdotes that make him unique and Gilberto Lozano, former president of Monterrey who commanded the club in 1999-2000, remember with Half-time that of your unusual hiring, negotiating his letter in pesos and accepting that the coach Benito Floro treat him as if he were his son, checking that he was in bed, asleep early.

Floro was the one who saw De Nigris when he was active in Saltillo Coyotes, subsidiary of Monterrey, and immediately saw him qualities to make his debut in the First Division and he did so, on February 6, 2000, but to achieve it, first Lozano and this former member of the Real Madrid they had to negotiate.

Tano sold her letter for 50 thousand pesos!

The first step was for Rayados to become the owner of Toño’s letter, and Lozano began to negotiate at Floro’s request.

“We started talking as soon as he sold me his letter, we were talking about the numbers, up, down, in the middle, but I always thought that while I was negotiating with Toño, we were talking about dollars, the truth is that he was talking about pesos. ; he tells me ‘engineer is that you are very hard to negotiate, I’m going to commit to the team, how much is 50 thousand pesos’… at that moment I take out the checkbook and pay Toño de Nigris “.

Lozano asserts that they helped Tano to pay him more than those 50 thousand pesos, being fair with what the player was worth, who was more interested in being recognized as a First Division footballer than in the money he would earn from the sale of his letter.

Contract included an extra-court agreement, Floro was like his dad

Benito Floro knew that De Nigris was a person with whom many people wanted to be, therefore, he would not be short of invitations to go out, so when hiring reached an agreement with Toño and his family to personally verify every night that Tano was asleep early.

“Benito Floro was like Toño’s father, a tutor, so he made an agreement with Leticia Guajardo de De Nigris and Don Antonio de Nigris, so that he and Toño Flores, who was the physical trainer, turn around to make sure that Toño was already in bed; Toño was a cheerful, enthusiastic young man, highly appreciated, he was charismatic, not only the heartthrob, it was very easy for him to have all the invitations to get up early, so you had to take care of him. They made an agreement to go to his house to make sure he was asleepWe didn’t know if he would go out the window at dawn, not that anymore, but Toño accepted that discipline. “

Toño had the qualities of Cristiano

One of the characteristics that made Floro fall in love was seeing how Toño was suspended in the air to head, especially that he knew how to measure when to do it, so Lozano does not hesitate to put him at the level of Cristiano Ronaldo.

“We saw that he was a boy who had a series of qualities, it was even said that he was suspended in the air … they knew him as a cheerful boy, an entron, always with claw, he had been an excellent tennis player with outstanding reflexes “.

“Antonio’s brain had special, extraordinary characteristics, because it is not only the jump, the brain makes a measurement of the speed, the wind, the moment to be precise with the ball where he has to hit it … it is all instinct … that He came from birth, because he was one of the first places in tennis … I can assure you that Toño de Nigris had the characteristics that can be attributed today to a Cristiano Ronaldo“, said the ex-director.

Benito Floro had a ‘good eye’, Toño de Nigris was uncovered with 11 goals and was named Rookie of the year 2000, came to Mexican team immediately in 2001 and after a short time in America in 2003, he emigrated to Spain, Colombia, returned to Mexico with Puebla and Pumas, and then returned abroad, passing through Brazil, Turkey and finally Greece.