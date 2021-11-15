“Tomorrow will make history”: DiCaprio urges support for indigenous communities in the face of a vital decision for the Ecuadorian Amazon

According to the actor, the hearing before the Constitutional Court of Ecuador this Monday represents a “huge opportunity to guarantee indigenous rights and the rights of nature.”

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio made this Sunday an appeal to support indigenous communities in their battle to protect the Amazon.

In a video released through his Instagram account, the interpreter raises a pressing question: “Who should decide the future of the Amazon: who destroy it or who protect it?“.

“The Indigenous villages they must decide the future of the Amazon, “DiCaprio responded to his own question in the message accompanying the video.” History will be made tomorrow, when it is celebrated for the first time in the heart of the Amazon a hearing before the Constitutional Court of Ecuador to recognize its legal right to make the final decision on any extractive project on its land, “added the star, referring to a session to be held this November 15 to address the exploitation plans in the Ecuadorian Amazon.

According to DiCaprio, this hearing represents a “huge opportunity to guarantee indigenous rights and the rights of nature”, although indigenous communities need to be “supported in this fight.” In this context, the actor urged his followers to sign a letter addressed to the Constitutional Court of Ecuador.

Indigenous peoples should decide the future of the Amazon. Sign the letter today to @CorteConstEcu, demanding that Indigenous peoples have the final say over what happens in their ancestral rainforest territories. https://t.co/BjmecpoEh5 – Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) November 14, 2021

The Hollywood star is known for her environmental activity and her advocacy for environmental rights. Among his most recent initiatives, last May he pledged to allocate 43 million dollars to promote the conservation of the Galapagos Islands.