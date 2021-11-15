Tom Hanks has never been asked to join Marvel, but he is clear about his role

Tom Hanks He is one of the most respected actors in all of Hollywood. Protagonist of emblematic feature films such as Forrest Gump, the actor has never received any calls to participate in a film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which does not seem to surprise him at all but, nevertheless, he is clear about the role he will play in these feature films. And it is that Hanks has more or less an established figure in some film genres, as happens for example to Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise or Will Smith.

In an interview for SmartLess Podcast presented by the actors Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes, He was asked if the actor would be interested in joining the MCU, and he replied in the most sincere and natural way possible:

“This is the problem … First of all, they have never called me. No, never. And I think if one of these days they do, they will say, ‘Is there any way you would consider playing a secretary of defense? Laughter) You know, a guy who comes in and says, ‘Please help us Ultraman, we can’t take him!’ I’ll be one of those guys. “

Could Tom Hanks make it to a Marvel movie?

Tom Hanks has had a long relationship with Disney so it is possible that at some point he could participate in a Marvel movie. Hanks will play Geppetto in the next movie Pinocchio, so it is never necessary to say never considering that this actor has an extreme relationship with the company.

The actor does not show much interest but, for now, it doesn’t say no either. So for now it’s time to have patience and see if over time the actor ends up appearing in some phase of the Marvel Studios universe.

Source.