Tom Hanks confessed about his possible arrival in the Marvel Universe

Tom Hank, one of the most honored and recognized actors of recent times, mentioned all about the possibility of joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe it has become the main sensation in the film industry. Since the premiere of Hombre de HierroIn 2008, movies have been at the top of the box office time and time again. The foregoing allows more and more investment to be made for the franchise. Thus, one of the main items is allocated to distributions, which greatly impact the results.

One of the most awarded and well-known actors of recent decades, Tom Hanks, is one of the few great stars that has not been part of the UCM. However, much has been rumored about his arrival and there has even been speculation as to why he has not joined.

Although the interpreter is very prominent by critics, it should be noted that many of the greats of his generation do not support the superhero genre much. However, the actor confessed and mentioned that it is not due to any of this. In this way, in response to the doubts and to clear the doubts, these were his statements.

«Here’s the problem… First of all, I’ve never been called once. No never. And I think if they did one of these days, they’d say, ‘Is there any way that you would consider playing a secretary of defense? (Laughs) You know, a guy who comes in and says, ‘Please help us Ultraman, we can’t survive!’ I would be one of those guys. I can’t play punk… », Affirmed the artist.

With this, and in a very interesting way, the professional did not rule out being part of the medium, if required. Now … Was this a way to apply to reach him? Will the studio be interested in having him at some point in the future?

Source: SmartLess