Tom Hanks chose his three favorite movies

Actor Tom Hanks speaks during a media preview ahead of the opening of the Academy of Cinematography Museum in Los Angeles, California, United States, September 21, 2021. REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni

Drama, comedy and survival are the genres of the three favorite films of Tom Hanks. These tapes are part of his artistic career, and it is almost 40 years that this actor has worked in Hollywood.

We remember this versatile actor from the movie Forrest Gump, a feature film in which he starred in 1994. This film is based on the novel by the writer Winston Groom and is about optimism and how to be positive. Here the protagonist faces various conflicts from childhood to adulthood, but these circumstances make the character always see situations from a favorable angle, finding solutions in the right way.

The first of the tapes Tom Hanks talked about was: Cloud Atlas: the invisible networkand (This is how the title was known in Latin America). This is a science fiction film and is based on the homonymous novel written in 2004 by David Michell. In this feature film six stories are told, there Tom Hanks plays six different characters which are named as follows:

Dr. Henry Goose in the first story, The Pacific Diary of Adam Ewing – 1849. The manager of the hotel in Letters from Zedelghem – 1936. Isaac Sachs in Half-life: the first mystery of Luisa Rey – 1973. Dermont Hoggins in The horrible ordeal of Timothy Cavendish – 2012. Actor who plays Cavendish in A Prayer by Sonmi-451 – 2144. Zachry in Slusha’s crossing, and everything that came after – 2321.

Tom Hanks in “Forrest Gump”. (Courtesy photo)

These stories are intertwined and take audiences from the 19th century South Pacific to a post-apocalyptic future. It can be highlighted that the actions of each of the characters are impacting the past, present and future lives of the main character who transcends to become a hero.

The second film the actor named was A very special team (name as it was known in Latin America). This film was released in 1992 and tells a story from 1943, when baseball was about to disappear, but some women decided to form a women’s team to show the world how you could compete in the big leagues. Tom Hanks’ character was Jimmy Duggan and to prepare the actor he played baseball all summer.

Tom Hanks in “A Very Special Team”. (Courtesy photo)

Castaway It is the third film that the actor mentions and it was released on December 22, 2000. A feature film directed by Robert Zemeckis and starring the actor himself. The story revolves around the survival of the main character who is Chuck Nolan, an employee of a well-known courier company and who for several years is trapped on a desert island in the Pacific.

The character played by Hanks stands out for being obsessed with time and continuously moving through different countries to solve problems for the company he works for, and it is during a storm that the plane he is traveling in falls into the sea and must take refuge while waiting to be rescued. From this tape you can very easily remember a volleyball that becomes the inseparable friend of the castaway while his stay on this island. Wilson was the name of this element that accompanied the protagonist for four years, which is the time elapsed after the plane crash.

Tom Hanks as the protagonist of “Castaway”. (Shutterstock and courtesy))

The 65-year-old actor is one of the most recognized stars in the world of cinema and has been the winner of two Oscars. A couple of days ago it was known that it will be part of the Live Action of Pinocchio. The character he is going to play is Geppetto.